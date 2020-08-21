Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Zooplus AG    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/21 12:51:39 pm
158.4 EUR   -0.25%
12:25pZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/19ALERT : New purchases in the Investor Europe portfolio
08/19ZOOPLUS AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

zooplus AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 12:25pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.08.2020 / 18:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Cornelius
Last name(s): Patt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
zooplus AG

b) LEI
549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Subscription rights to zooplus AG shares (ISIN: DE0005111702) as part of the 2020 stock option program

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of 63,250 stock options under the Stock Option Plan 2020. The exercisability of the stock options depends in particular on the achievement of the performance targets and the expiry of the four-year waiting period. Details of the 2020 SOP can be found in the invitation to the 2020 Annual General Meeting published in the Federal Gazette on May 15, 2020.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-08-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62053  21.08.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ZOOPLUS AG
12:25pZOOPLUS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/19ALERT : New purchases in the Investor Europe portfolio
08/19ZOOPLUS AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/18ZOOPLUS : H1 2020 Results Presentation
PU
08/18ZOOPLUS AG : Kepler Cheuvreux maintains a Sell rating
MD
08/18ZOOPLUS AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/18ZOOPLUS : H1 Report 2020 (pdf)
PU
08/18ZOOPLUS : H1 Bericht 2020 (pdf)
PU
08/18ZOOPLUS : Continued strong sales growth and significant improvement in operating..
PU
08/18ZOOPLUS AG : Continued strong sales growth and significant improvement in operat..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 770 M 2 086 M 2 086 M
Net income 2020 4,24 M 5,00 M 5,00 M
Net cash 2020 83,4 M 98,3 M 98,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 301x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 135 M 1 345 M 1 338 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 735
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 144,10 €
Last Close Price 158,80 €
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target -9,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Christian Robert Stahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mischa Ritter Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Maueröder Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG85.95%1 345
CHEWY, INC.97.28%22 973
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY64.73%17 704
ULTA BEAUTY-18.86%11 566
NEXT PLC-14.48%10 070
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.62.92%6 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group