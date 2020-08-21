zooplus AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/21/2020 | 12:25pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.08.2020 / 18:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
Dr.
First name:
Cornelius
Last name(s):
Patt
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
zooplus AG
b) LEI
549300VB13ZT2X88PU78
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Derivative
Description:
Subscription rights to zooplus AG shares (ISIN: DE0005111702) as part of the 2020 stock option program
b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of 63,250 stock options under the Stock Option Plan 2020.
The exercisability of the stock options depends in particular on the achievement of the performance targets and the expiry of the four-year waiting period. Details of the 2020 SOP can be found in the invitation to the 2020 Annual General Meeting published in the Federal Gazette on May 15, 2020.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
not numberable
not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
not numberable
not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
2020-08-21; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
