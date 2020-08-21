zooplus AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.08.2020 / 18:23

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Cornelius Last name(s): Patt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

zooplus AG

b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative Description: Subscription rights to zooplus AG shares (ISIN: DE0005111702) as part of the 2020 stock option program

b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of 63,250 stock options under the Stock Option Plan 2020. The exercisability of the stock options depends in particular on the achievement of the performance targets and the expiry of the four-year waiting period. Details of the 2020 SOP can be found in the invitation to the 2020 Annual General Meeting published in the Federal Gazette on May 15, 2020.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2020-08-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

