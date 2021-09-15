zooplus : KKR terminates talks regarding potential takeover with Zooplus

"The financial investor KKR has informed the company today of its decision to no longer pursue the discussions regarding a potential voluntary public takeover offer by KKR to the shareholders of the company in light of the recent developments," Zooplus said in a statement.

Zooplus, which is also in talks with private equity firms EQT and Hellman & Friedman, announced talks about a possible KKR takeover offer last week.

It said on Sunday that Hellman & Friedman had raised its bid to 3.29 billion euros ($3.89 billion) from 3 billion.

($1 = 0.8463 euros)

