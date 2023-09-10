ZOOZ Power Ltd ("the Company") Date: September 10th, 2023 To: To: Israel Securities Authority Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il

Dear Sir/Madam,

Re: First commercial launch of the ZOOZTER™-100 in the US

and initiation of the Pilot with ARKO Corp. in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Further to the Company's previous reports, in section 1.3.30.1 of part A of the 2022 periodic report dated March 5, 2023 (reference: 2023-01-023766), and section 2.5 of the report for H1/2023 dated August 30, 2023 (reference: 2023-01-081385), regarding the establishment of an ultra-fast charging station for electric vehicles (the "Charging Station"), based on the ZOOZTER™-100 kinetic Power Booster (the "System"), as part of a joint pilot with ARKO Corp. (the "Pilot"):

The Company is pleased to announce the successful installation and initiation of the System and the Charging Station at a Scotchman gas station and convenience store, operated by a subsidiary of ARKO Corp, in Rock Hill, South Carolina (the "Site"). The Site Acceptance Tests (SAT) were successfully completed on Thursday, September 7 th , 2023, and thus the Pilot was initiated and a run-in period of several weeks began, during which the Charging Station will be commercially operated and will allow fast-charging services provided to owners of electric vehicles visiting the site, while the Company and its partners will be monitoring the installation , to ensure proper operation of the Charging Station and the System. The US mobility market is expected to witness, in the coming years, an accelerated adoption of electric vehicles, supported with the tailwind of the federal government plans to push forward the transition to electric vehicles and accelerate the establishment of widespread charging infrastructure for EVs. The Company intends to use the Site, for the benefit of demonstrating the Company's technology to additional North American customers, as a first-of-its-kind charging station in North America, where the Company presents its solution, based on its "green" kinetic Power Booster, the ZOOZTER™-100, which enables ultra-fast charging, even in locations where the grid is power-constrained.

The information set forth above regarding the duration of the Pilot, success of the Pilot and/or sales or agreements that may be based on the Pilot and the expected accelerated adoption of electric vehicles in the US mobility market in the coming years constitutes "Forward-looking Information" as defined in the Securities Law, 5728-1968, based on the Company's assessments of