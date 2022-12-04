Zooz Power : Entering into a Distribution Agreement with Blink Charging for the marketing of the Company's USA configuration power booster in the USA

This is an English translation of a Hebrew Immediate Report that was published December 4, 2022 (reference no.: 2022-01-116724 (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is for convenience purposes only. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. While reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation, no translation can perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

Re: Entering into a Distribution Agreement with a leading EV Charging Company in the USA

The Company is pleased to announce that on December 1, 2022, it signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Blink Charging Co., (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW)1 (the "Distributor" or "Blink"), an owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services in the USA and worldwide. The Agreement is for the marketing, distribution, sale, and deployment of the Company's USA configuration power booster, the ZOOZTER-100 (the "System"), in the USA (the "Territory" and "Agreement", respectively).

The Agreement is another step forward in the collaboration between the Parties2, which are already collaborating through a joint R&D program partly funded by the BIRD Foundation3. As detailed in the Periodic Report, the Parties are in the process of establishing a pilot site, based on Blink's ultra-fast charger and the System developed by the company. The pilot, planned to take place in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, is aimed to test and verify the System's ability to enable and support ultra-fast charging of electric vehicles in sites where the electric grid is power-constrained (the "Pilot"). The parties plan to have the Pilot site operational during the second quarter of 2023.

The Agreement appoints the Distributor as a reseller of the Company's Systems and products, with favored pricing of the System. In addition, the Parties agreed that during the coming year (in parallel to the joint Pilot project), the Parties will examine additional business models of cooperation, aimed at generating sales and deliveries of the System in the Territory, and will develop a joint roadmap for such sales.