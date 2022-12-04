Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Zooz Power Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZOOZ   IL0011741845

ZOOZ POWER LTD

(ZOOZ)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-30
1.265 ILS   +0.80%
02:37aZooz Power : Entering into a Distribution Agreement with Blink Charging for the marketing of the Company's USA configuration power booster in the USA
PU
11/09ZOOZ Power Join Forces with Global Car Rental Giant to Test Kinetic Power-Boosted Ultra-Fast EV Charging System
CI
11/02Zooz Power : Memorandum of understanding to build and operate an ultra-fast charging station pilot, in the US, in collaboration with a worldwide leading car rental service provider
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zooz Power : Entering into a Distribution Agreement with Blink Charging for the marketing of the Company's USA configuration power booster in the USA

12/04/2022 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is an English translation of a Hebrew Immediate Report that was published December 4, 2022 (reference no.: 2022-01-116724 (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is for convenience purposes only. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. While reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation, no translation can perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

ZOOZ Power Ltd.

(the "Company")

Date: December 4, 2022

To

To

Israel Securities Authority

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Dear Sir and Madam,

Re: Entering into a Distribution Agreement with a leading EV Charging Company in the USA

The Company is pleased to announce that on December 1, 2022, it signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Blink Charging Co., (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW)1 (the "Distributor" or "Blink"), an owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services in the USA and worldwide. The Agreement is for the marketing, distribution, sale, and deployment of the Company's USA configuration power booster, the ZOOZTER-100 (the "System"), in the USA (the "Territory" and "Agreement", respectively).

The Agreement is another step forward in the collaboration between the Parties2, which are already collaborating through a joint R&D program partly funded by the BIRD Foundation3. As detailed in the Periodic Report, the Parties are in the process of establishing a pilot site, based on Blink's ultra-fast charger and the System developed by the company. The pilot, planned to take place in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, is aimed to test and verify the System's ability to enable and support ultra-fast charging of electric vehicles in sites where the electric grid is power-constrained (the "Pilot"). The parties plan to have the Pilot site operational during the second quarter of 2023.

The Agreement appoints the Distributor as a reseller of the Company's Systems and products, with favored pricing of the System. In addition, the Parties agreed that during the coming year (in parallel to the joint Pilot project), the Parties will examine additional business models of cooperation, aimed at generating sales and deliveries of the System in the Territory, and will develop a joint roadmap for such sales.

  1. www.blinkcharging.com.
  2. For additional information, see sections 1.3.31 and 1.3.22.6 in chapter A of the Company's periodic report for 2021 published on March 29, 2022 (reference no: 2022-01-037591) (the "Periodic Report") and section 2.8 of the Company's half year report for 2022 published on August 30, 2022 (reference no: 2022-01-089622).
  3. Israel-UnitedStates Bilateral Industrial Research and Development.

The term of the Agreement is 5 years unless extended by the Parties' mutual written consent, for additional periods of 2 years each. The Distributor will be responsible for applying for and obtaining, at its sole expense, any approvals or permits required for import, distribution, installation, and operation of the System in the Territory. The Agreement includes additional provisions customary for contracts of this type.

The Company sees great importance in the potential derived from the collaboration with the Distributor as a leading US-based EV charging company with presence in 25 countries around the world. The Agreement constitutes another important milestone in the Company's penetration into the US EV-charging infrastructure market, which is seeing a boost of development and expected to continue and accelerate in the coming years with the support and tailwind of the federal government, by grants and significant investments.

The information set forth above regarding the success of the Pilot and/or sales of the System in the U.S. constitutes "Forward-looking Information" as defined in the Securities Law, 5728-1968, based on the Company's assessments of future developments and events whose date of occurrence, if any, is uncertain and is not under the control of the Company. These assessments may not materialize, in whole or in part, or may be realized differently than assessed by the Company as a result of various factors, the Company's non-compliancewith development goals and or non-compliancewith schedules or additional factors beyond the Company's control, including the termination of the Agreement or the realization of any of the Company's risk factors listed in section 1.3.36 in the chapter describing the corporation's business in the Periodic Report.

Sincerely,

ZOOZ POWER Ltd

Signed by: Boaz Weizer, CEO

Disclaimer

Zooz Power Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2022 07:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZOOZ POWER LTD
02:37aZooz Power : Entering into a Distribution Agreement with Blink Charging for the marketing ..
PU
11/09ZOOZ Power Join Forces with Global Car Rental Giant to Test Kinetic Power-Boosted Ultra..
CI
11/02Zooz Power : Memorandum of understanding to build and operate an ultra-fast charging stati..
PU
09/15Zooz Power : Company Presentation
PU
05/01Chakratec Ltd has Changed its Name to ZOOZ Power Ltd
CI
03/21Chakratec Ltd. announced that it has received ILS 96 million in funding from Afcon Hold..
CI
03/14ZOOZ Power Ltd announced that it has received ILS 13.8 million in funding
CI
02/02Chakratec Signs an Agreement for Installation of Three Additional Ultra-Fast Ev Chargin..
CI
2021Chakratec Receives First Orders of Its 2nd-Gen Kinetic Power Booster and Signs Contract..
CI
2021Chakratec : The first sale of the Company's next-gen products and construction of charging..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2020 1,45  - -
Net income 2020 -17,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 13,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 85,5 M 25,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float -
Chart ZOOZ POWER LTD
Duration : Period :
Zooz Power Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Boaz Weizer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tamir Shmulik Chief Financial Officer
Ilan Ben David Chief Technology Officer & Director
David Pincu Vice President-Research & Development
Jordan Buchler Chief Operating Officer