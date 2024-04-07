UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-A
FOR REGISTRATION OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF SECURITIES
PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR 12(g) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
ZOOZ Power Ltd.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
State of Israel
Not applicable
(State or other jurisdiction of
(I.R.S. Employer
incorporation or organization)
Identification No.)
4B Hamelacha St.
Lod, Israel
7152008
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Name of each exchange on which
to be so registered
each class is to be registered
Ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.00286 per share
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Warrants to purchase ordinary shares
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(c) or (e), check the following box. ☒
If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(d) or (e), check the following box. ☐
If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities concurrently with a Regulation A offering, check the following box. ☐
Securities Act registration statement or Regulation A offering statement file number to which this form relates: 333- 277295
Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None
Item 1. Description of Registrant's Securities to be Registered.
A description of the ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.00286 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"), of ZOOZ Power Ltd. (the "Registrant") and a description of the warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Registrant (the "Warrants") to be registered hereunder are set forth under the caption "Description of ZOOZ Ordinary Shares" and elsewhere in the prospectus that constitutes a part of the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form F-4, File No. 333-277295, initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 23, 2024, as amended from time to time and which was declared effective by the SEC on March 18, 2024 (the "Registration Statement"), to which this Form 8-A relates, is incorporated by reference. The Registration Statement, as amended, and any form of prospectus or prospectus supplement to the Registration Statement that includes such description are hereby incorporated by reference herein.
Item 2. Exhibits.
Under the Instructions as to Exhibits with respect to Form 8-A, no exhibits are required to be filed because no other securities of the Registrant are registered on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and the securities registered hereby are not being registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereto duly authorized.
ZOOZ Power Ltd.
Date: April 4, 2024
By: /s/ Boaz Weizer
Name:Boaz Weizer
Title: Chief Executive Officer
