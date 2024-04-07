UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-A

FOR REGISTRATION OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF SECURITIES

PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR 12(g) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

ZOOZ Power Ltd.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

State of Israel Not applicable (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 4B Hamelacha St. Lod, Israel 7152008 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Name of each exchange on which to be so registered each class is to be registered Ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.00286 per share The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Warrants to purchase ordinary shares The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(c) or (e), check the following box. ☒

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and is effective pursuant to General Instruction A.(d) or (e), check the following box. ☐

If this form relates to the registration of a class of securities concurrently with a Regulation A offering, check the following box. ☐

Securities Act registration statement or Regulation A offering statement file number to which this form relates: 333- 277295

Securities to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

Item 1. Description of Registrant's Securities to be Registered.