ZOOZ Power : Results of extraordinary general meeting dated July 15, 2024.
July 15, 2024 at 10:14 am EDT
Share
form6-k.htm
6-K
1 of 3
07/15/2024 08:36 AM
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16
OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of July 2024
Commission File Number: 001-42005
ZOOZ Power Ltd.
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
4B Hamelacha St.
Lod 7152008
Israel
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐
On July 15, 2024, ZOOZ Power Ltd. (the "Company") held its adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Company filed the notice of the Meeting, the proxy statement and the proxy card with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Report on Form 6-K on May 29, 2024 (File No. 000-42005), which is incorporated herein by reference. The proposal brought before the shareholders at the Meeting was approved by the requisite majority vote of the Company's shareholders.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. This Form 6-K, including all exhibits hereto, is hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1, File No. 333- 279223 and into the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-8, File No. 333-280741.
ZOOZ Power Ltd.
Date: July 15, 2024
By:
/s/ Avi Cohen
Name:
Avi Cohen
Title:
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Zooz Power Ltd. published this content on
15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
15 July 2024 14:13:08 UTC.
Zooz Power Ltd, formerly known as Chakratec Ltd, is an Israel-based company engaged primarily in the provision of flywheel energy storage technology dedicated to electric vehicle (EV) charging. The Company is focused on solutions to enable the mass adoption of electric vehicles by facilitating the deployment of fast and ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations anywhere, including locations with a weak grid. The Company has developed a kinetic energy storage technology named Kinetic Power Booster, which enables unlimited high power charge and discharge cycles. The Company's EV charging solutions include battery-free power boosters as well as production materials that do not contain toxic chemicals or rare earth materials, with a minimal amount of carbon.Â