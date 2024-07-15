form6-k.htm 6-K 1 of 3 07/15/2024 08:36 AM UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of July 2024 Commission File Number: 001-42005 ZOOZ Power Ltd. (Translation of registrant's name into English) 4B Hamelacha St. Lod 7152008 Israel (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐

On July 15, 2024, ZOOZ Power Ltd. (the "Company") held its adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Company filed the notice of the Meeting, the proxy statement and the proxy card with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Report on Form 6-K on May 29, 2024 (File No. 000-42005), which is incorporated herein by reference. The proposal brought before the shareholders at the Meeting was approved by the requisite majority vote of the Company's shareholders.