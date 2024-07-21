form6-k.htm

UNITED STATES

For the month of July 2024

ZOOZ Power Ltd.

4B Hamelacha St.

Lod 7152008

Israel

ZOOZ Power Ltd. (the "Company") announces that on July 17, 2024, the registration of the ZOOZ ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.00286 per share, registered under the name of the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange nominee company (the "Nominee Company") and outstanding as of such date (the "Shares"), was transferred from the Nominee Company to the Company's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust, to be registered under the name of Cede & Co. in the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (the "TASE") account at DTC, instead of under the name of the Nominee Company. Such transfer does not change any of the rights attached to the Shares and is intended solely to enable an easier transfer of the Shares between the TASE and the Nasdaq Capital Market for ZOOZ shareholders wishing to do so.

ZOOZ Power Ltd.

Date: July 18, 2024

/s/ Avi Cohen

Avi Cohen

Chairman of the Board of Directors

