ZOOZ Power Ltd. (the "Company") announces that on July 17, 2024, the registration of the ZOOZ ordinary shares, nominal value NIS 0.00286 per share, registered under the name of the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange nominee company (the "Nominee Company") and outstanding as of such date (the "Shares"), was transferred from the Nominee Company to the Company's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust, to be registered under the name of Cede & Co. in the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (the "TASE") account at DTC, instead of under the name of the Nominee Company. Such transfer does not change any of the rights attached to the Shares and is intended solely to enable an easier transfer of the Shares between the TASE and the Nasdaq Capital Market for ZOOZ shareholders wishing to do so.
Zooz Power Ltd, formerly known as Chakratec Ltd, is an Israel-based company engaged primarily in the provision of flywheel energy storage technology dedicated to electric vehicle (EV) charging. The Company is focused on solutions to enable the mass adoption of electric vehicles by facilitating the deployment of fast and ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations anywhere, including locations with a weak grid. The Company has developed a kinetic energy storage technology named Kinetic Power Booster, which enables unlimited high power charge and discharge cycles. The Company's EV charging solutions include battery-free power boosters as well as production materials that do not contain toxic chemicals or rare earth materials, with a minimal amount of carbon.Â