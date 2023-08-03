Effective August 03, 2023, Zordix AB (publ) will change its name to Maximum Entertainment AB.
Zordix AB will Change its Name to Maximum Entertainment AB
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 08:12:00 2023-08-02 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|10.98 SEK
|+1.86%
|+0.55%
|+38.81%
|06:00am
|Zordix AB will Change its Ticker to MAXENT B from ZORDIX B
|CI
|06:00am
|Zordix AB will Change its Name to Maximum Entertainment AB
|CI
Effective August 03, 2023, Zordix AB (publ) will change its name to Maximum Entertainment AB.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|10.98 SEK
|+1.86%
|+0.55%
|52 M $
|Zordix AB will Change its Ticker to MAXENT B from ZORDIX B
|CI
|Zordix AB will Change its Name to Maximum Entertainment AB
|CI
|Zordix AB Announces Management Appointments
|CI
|Zordix AB Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|Zordix AB Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|Zordix AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Zordix AB Announces Directors Not Stands for Re-Election
|CI
|Christina Seelye, Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Lindeberg,Chairman of the Board, Game Fund Partners SPV 3, managed by Game Fund Partners Group LLC and several funds managed by Otus Capital Management Limited agreed to acquire a 2.6% stake in Zordix AB (OM : ZORDIX B) from Matti Larsson for SEK 41.5 million.
|CI
|Zordix AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Zordix AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Zordix AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Transcript : Zordix AB, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
|CI
|Zordix AB Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|Zordix AB Announces CFO Changes
|CI
|Zordix AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|Transcript : Zordix AB, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 23, 2022
|CI
|Zordix Releases Own Ip In Them's Fightin' Herds On PlayStation®4/5, Xbox One/XSX And Nintendo Switch
|CI
|Zordix AB Announces Projekt Z, First-Person Co-Op Zombie Shooter Game
|CI
|Zordix AB Launches the Highly Anticipated Game Soulstice
|CI
|Zordix AB(OM:ZORDIX B) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
|CI
|Zordix AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|Transcript : Zordix AB, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 24, 2022
|CI
|Zordix Group Appoints Jacob Felländer as Head of Investor Relations
|CI
|Zordix AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
|CI
|Transcript : Zordix AB, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 25, 2022
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+38.81%
|52 M $
|-15.51%
|51 M $
|-19.90%
|50 M $
|-87.31%
|54 M $
|+195.20%
|45 M $
|-25.82%
|44 M $
|+7.16%
|65 M $
|-20.59%
|39 M $
|-6.67%
|36 M $
|-24.66%
|69 M $