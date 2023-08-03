Zordix AB (publ) is a Sweden-based company engaged in the game industry. The Company develops and publishes video games under its own brands in digital channels. Its games are available on such consoles, as Playstation 4, Wii U, 3DS, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Its product portfolio comprises the game series Moto Racing, which includes Aqua Moto Racing Utopia, Snow Moto Racing Freedom, Aqua Moto Racing 3D, Snow Moto Racing 3D, Aqua Moto Racing 2, Real Heroes: Firefighter, 1950s Lawn Mower Kids and Valet Parking 1989. Also, the Company develops medical software for clinical use and research.

Sector Internet Services