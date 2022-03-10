Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Üretim A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZOREN   TRAZOREN91L8

ZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK ÜRETIM A.S.

(ZOREN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Üretim : receives 375 million dollars financing support

03/10/2022 | 10:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release March 2022

Zorlu Enerji receives 375 million dollars financing support

Zorlu Enerji secured $375 million in support from national and international financial institutions to use for its investments in electricity distribution.

To finance its investments in electricity distribution, Zorlu Enerji received a total of 375 million dollars from international financial institutions, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Dutch Development Bank (FMO), and Denizbank -which will be repaid in Turkish lira. This long-term financing is fully provided in Turkish lira. It will be used for renewal, modernization, and expansion of the distribution network of Osmangazi Elektrik Dağıtım AŞ (OEDAŞ), Zorlu Enerji's indirect subsidiary, which provides electricity distribution services to Afyonkarahisar, Bilecik, Eskişehir, Kütahya, and Uşak, covering nearly 1.9 million subscribers.

Zorlu Enerji CFO Elif Yener stated that they received financial support for the second time for the expenditures of investment in electricity distribution's network infrastructure, and added:

"I believe that we granted this second financing support due to the trust of the international financial institutions towards the Turkish economy. As Zorlu Enerji, we are glad to implement our long-term borrowing and financing strategy, considering using sustainable resources in the electricity distribution business. We received this loan in Turkish lira currency from the most reputable global financial institutions globally, and we will repay in Turkish lira. This loan will be activated in late 2022 if needed. With an additional $25 million, FMO contributes this load a total of $100 million while AIIB supports it with $75 million, EBRD with $50 million, IFC with $75 million, and Denizbank with $75 million."

Contributing to the national economy with investments

Elif Yener underlined that those leading financial institutions such as AIIB, EBRD, IFC, FMO, and Denizbank provided resources, especially to sustainability-oriented energy projects contributing to the economy. She continued: "With this financial support we received, we will invest in the renewal and expansion of the infrastructure of the Osmangazi Electricity Distribution Region. Afyonkarahisar, Bilecik, Eskişehir, Kütahya, and Uşak provinces will have a stronger electricity distribution infrastructure. Thus, OEDAŞ will not only provide a higher quality service to our citizens. At the same time, we will reduce the rate of energy loss and illegal use of electricity. The efficiency these steps provide will contribute to the economy of our country. Also, as a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, we fulfill the requirements of the financing institutions that fund our investments. In this context, we conduct all internal and external audits, make environmental-social impact assessments, and implement social investment projects. In addition, we regularly inform our global stakeholders about our investment activities through reports. Within this scope, I am pleased to share with you that we will continue to carry out social projects which we started with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to provide equal opportunities for girls."

Disclaimer

Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 15:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK ÜRETIM A.S.
10:54aZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK ÜRETIM : receives 375 million dollars financing support
PU
03/07Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Üretim A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
02/24ZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK ÜRETIM : R&D project receives EU grant
PU
01/31ZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK ÜRETIM : panel discusses ways to combat the climate crisis
PU
01/31ZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK ÜRETIM : Calibration Center globally proves its competence of being ..
PU
01/31ZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK ÜRETIM : Electric Retail Sales Company supports the Plastic Cap Coll..
PU
01/26ZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK ÜRETIM : "Periodic Inspection" applications started to be made to Zo..
PU
01/14ZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK ÜRETIM : receives sustainability award with its fight against the cl..
PU
2021ZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK ÜRETIM : ranks fourth with its "Environmental-Social-Governance" sco..
PU
2021Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Üretim A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 693 M 729 M 729 M
Net income 2021 -178 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -27,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 075 M 278 M 278 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 325
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart ZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK ÜRETIM A.S.
Duration : Period :
Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Üretim A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,63 TRY
Average target price 2,10 TRY
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ibrahim Sinan Ak General Manager
Elif Yener Director-Financial Affairs
Zeki Zorlu Chairman
Ali Kindap GM-Investments, Operations & Maintenance
Ali Akin Tari Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK ÜRETIM A.S.-1.81%278
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.36%54 649
SEMPRA ENERGY15.96%48 074
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-4.55%38 570
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-1.36%33 047
E.ON SE-12.40%30 852