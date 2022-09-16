Advanced search
    ZOREN

ZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK ÜRETIM A.S.

(ZOREN)
2022-09-14
3.160 TRY   +8.59%
Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Üretim : takes a firm step toward sustainability leadership

09/16/2022 | 06:50am EDT
Press Release

Zorlu Enerji takes a firm step toward sustainability leadership

Continuing its operations in line with its Smart Life 2030 vision for a better future, Zorlu Enerji has become a signatory to the "CFO Principles for Integrated SDG Investments and Financing" issued by the CFO Coalition within the UN Global Compact, which encourages companies to develop environmentally and socially responsible practices.

Zorlu Enerji becomes a signatory to the "CFO Principles for Integrated SDG Investments and Financing" to carry out its sustainability efforts and social, economic, and environmental commitments at an international level. CFO Principles were issued by the "CFO Coalition" formed by the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Signatories of the CFO Principles, including Zorlu Enerji, are committed to setting ambitious targets for investments and sustainable finance to accelerate sustainable development significantly. Very few companies from Turkey take place as signatories in the global formation of CFOs. Signatory companies promise to dedicate nearly $500 billion financial resources to SDG investments over the next five years.

"We aim to become a net zero company with our entire value chain by 2040"

Pointing out that being a signatory to the 'CFO Principles for Integrated SDG Investments and Financing' encouraged companies to develop environmentally and socially responsible practices, Zorlu Enerji CFO Elif Yener continued: "In this period, the most important agenda of all companies is to develop an understanding that creates a long-term value for a sustainable life. At Zorlu Enerji, we act with this vision in every field we operate. We adopt sustainability as business conduct in every aspect, especially in finance. We aim to support Turkey's sustainable growth. Following the strategy we developed in this direction, we contribute to developing decarbonization and biodiversity projects. As a signatory to the CFO Principles, we plan to make significant collaborations in the coming period to provide the necessary financing for investments to support our country's transition to sustainable development."

Stressing that Zorlu Enerji planned to supply all its energy from renewable sources until 2030, Yener added: "In addition to our operations, we carry out studies that will facilitate the carbon-free growth of our customers. We are developing projects to make our entire value chain carbon neutral by 2040. We are aiming to create a long-term positive value. We are shaping our energy ecosystem regarding renewable resources. We approach the financing of our investments by focusing on sustainability and being future-oriented. We attach importance to our investments in supporting regional development by using innovative and sustainable financing tools to diversify our capital resources. This holistic perspective spreads across the business world. I think growth is no longer just about financial performance. Also, sustainability performance will come to the fore to survive in the future."

Disclaimer

Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 10:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
