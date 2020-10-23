Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zosano Pharma Corporation    ZSAN

ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION

(ZSAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (“Zosano” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZSAN) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On September 30, 2020, the Company revealed that it received “a discipline review letter (DRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in connection with the Qtrypta™ (zolmitriptan transdermal microneedle system) 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA).” According to Zosano’s press release, the FDA “raised questions regarding unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan observed in five study subjects from two pharmacokinetic studies and how the data from these subjects affect the overall clinical pharmacology section of the application.” The FDA also “raised questions regarding differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots of Qtrypta in the company’s clinical trials.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.92 per share, or 57%, to close at $0.70 per share on October 1, 2020.

On October 21, 2020, the Company disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA. As a result of the inconsistencies identified in the DRL, the FDA recommended that the Zosano conduct a repeat bioequivalence study between three of the lots used during development.

On this news, Zosano’s stock price fell $0.17 per share, or 27%, to close at $0.4441 per share on October 21, 2020. Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Zosano securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION
12:02pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corp..
BU
10/22INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zosan..
BU
10/22ZOSANO PHARMA : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Qtrypta
AQ
10/21GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
10/21ZOSANO PHARMA CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/21ZOSANO PHARMA : FDA declines to approve Zosano's treatment for relieving migrain..
RE
10/21ZOSANO PHARMA : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Qtrypta™
AQ
10/21Zosano Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Qtrypta™
GL
09/30ZOSANO PHARMA : Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta™ NDA
AQ
09/30Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta™ NDA
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -31,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,6 M 40,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Zosano Pharma Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,67 $
Last Close Price 0,43 $
Spread / Highest target 1 547%
Spread / Average Target 763%
Spread / Lowest Target 253%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Lo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Walker Chairman
Hayley Lewis Senior Vice President-Operations
Christine Matthews Chief Financial Officer
Donald J. Kellerman VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION-72.04%41
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-6.63%76 063
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS53.33%60 584
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-4.05%54 719
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.64.68%39 347
BEIGENE, LTD.83.27%27 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group