ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION

ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION

(ZSAN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZSAN Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

12/27/2020 | 11:01am EST
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zosano Pharma Corporation ("Zosano" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZSAN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Zosano securities between February 13, 2017 and September 30, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/zsan.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s clinical results reflected differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots; (2) pharmocokinetic studies submitted in connection with the Company’s New Drug Application ("NDA") included patients exhibiting unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan; (3) as a result of the foregoing differences among patient results, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was reasonably likely to require further studies to support regulatory approval of Qtrypta; (4) as a result, regulatory approval of Qtrypta was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/zsan or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Zosano you have until December 28, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -33,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 61,9 M 61,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Zosano Pharma Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,83 $
Last Close Price 0,61 $
Spread / Highest target 230%
Spread / Average Target 202%
Spread / Lowest Target 147%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Lo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Walker Chairman
Hayley Lewis Senior Vice President-Operations
Christine Matthews Chief Financial Officer
Donald J. Kellerman VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION-60.08%62
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.17%71 539
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.08%60 968
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS30.21%51 604
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.99.85%48 519
GENMAB A/S60.92%25 535
