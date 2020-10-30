Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zosano Pharma Corporation    ZSAN

ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION

(ZSAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zosano Pharma : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation – ZSAN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 06:51pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) between February 13, 2017 and September 30, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Zosano investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Zosano class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1963.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s clinical results reflected differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots; (2) pharmocokinetic studies submitted in connection with the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) included patients exhibiting unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan; (3) as a result of the foregoing differences among patient results, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) was reasonably likely to require further studies to support regulatory approval of Qtrypta; (4) as a result, regulatory approval of Qtrypta was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1963.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION
06:51pZOSANO PHARMA : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Cla..
BU
11:02aZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fra..
BU
10/29ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud La..
BU
10/26SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA delays decision on Spectrum Pharma's drug candida..
RE
10/23THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corp..
BU
10/22INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zosan..
BU
10/22ZOSANO PHARMA : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Qtrypta
AQ
10/21GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
10/21ZOSANO PHARMA CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/21ZOSANO PHARMA : FDA declines to approve Zosano's treatment for relieving migrain..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -31,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,6 M 36,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Zosano Pharma Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,00 $
Last Close Price 0,41 $
Spread / Highest target 510%
Spread / Average Target 388%
Spread / Lowest Target 266%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Lo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Walker Chairman
Hayley Lewis Senior Vice President-Operations
Christine Matthews Chief Financial Officer
Donald J. Kellerman VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION-73.03%39
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.93%73 380
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS48.02%58 486
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-5.45%53 919
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.71.31%40 739
BEIGENE, LTD.80.68%27 143
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group