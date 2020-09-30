Log in
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta™ NDA

09/30/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company today announced that it has received a discipline review letter (DRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in connection with the Qtrypta™ (zolmitriptan transdermal microneedle system) 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA). A DRL is used by the FDA to convey preliminary comments on deficiencies identified during the NDA review with respect to a particular review discipline.

The DRL described two concerns with respect to the clinical pharmacology section of the NDA. First, the FDA raised questions regarding unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan observed in five study subjects from two pharmacokinetic studies and how the data from these subjects affect the overall clinical pharmacology section of the application. Second, the FDA raised questions regarding differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots of Qtrypta in the company’s clinical trials.

Although a DRL reflects preliminary comments that are subject to change, and does not reflect the FDA’s final decision on the NDA, approval of Qtrypta by the Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of October 20, 2020 is not expected given the letter.

“We are disappointed in this notification and are in the process of evaluating and addressing FDA’s comments,” said Steven Lo, president and chief executive of Zosano. “We believe Qtrypta represents an attractive therapeutic alternative for patients suffering from migraines and look forward to working with FDA through the NDA review process.”

As of September 29, 2020, the Company had approximately $43.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. This cash and cash equivalents information is preliminary and subject to completion, including the completion of customary financial statement closing and review procedures for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. As a result, the preliminary information set forth above reflects the Company’s preliminary estimate with respect to such information, based on information currently available to management, and may vary from the Company’s actual cash and cash equivalents as of September 29, 2020.

About Zosano Pharma
Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is Qtrypta™ (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered via its transdermal microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. The company anticipates that many of its current and future development programs may enable the company to utilize a regulatory pathway that has the potential to streamline clinical development and accelerate the path towards commercialization. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s cash and cash equivalents as of September 29, 2020 and the Company’s expectations with respect to approval of Qtrypta by the Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company’s business in general, see the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

Zosano Contacts:
Christine Matthews
Chief Financial Officer
510-745-1200

Zosano PR:
Sylvia Wheeler or Alexandra Santos
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com or asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
