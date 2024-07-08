Zotefoams plc

("Zotefoams" or "Group")

Notice of results and investor presentation

8 July 2024 - Zotefoams, a world leader in cellular materials technology, will announce its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2024 on 6 August 2024.

An analyst meeting will take place at 9.30am on the day. Analysts interested in attending the presentation should please contact IFC Advisory: zach.cohen@investor-focus.co.uk

Ronan Cox, Group CEO, and Gary McGrath, Group CFO, will be hosting an interactive presentation on Investor Meet Company at 1.30pm on 6 August 2024.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Zotefoams plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/zotefoams-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Zotefoams plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Enquiries:

Zotefoams plc +44 (0) 208 664 1600 Ronan Cox, Group CEO Gary McGrath, Group CFO IFC Advisory (Financial PR & IR) +44 (0) 203 934 6630 Graham Herring Tim Metcalfe Zach Cohen

About Zotefoams plc

Zotefoams plc (LSE - ZTF) is a world leader in cellular materials technology delivering optimal material solutions for the benefit of society. Utilising a variety of unique manufacturing processes, including environmentally friendly nitrogen expansion for lightweight AZOTE® polyolefin and ZOTEK® high-performance foams, Zotefoams sells to diverse markets worldwide. Zotefoams uses its own cellular materials to manufacture T-FIT® advanced insulation for demanding industrial markets. Zotefoams also owns and licenses patented microcellular foam technology to reduce plastic use in extrusion applications and for ReZorce® mono-material recyclable barrier packaging.

Zotefoams is headquartered in Croydon, UK, with additional manufacturing sites in Kentucky, USA and Brzeg, Poland (foam manufacture), Oklahoma, USA (foam products manufacture and conversion), Massachusetts, USA and Stilling, Denmark (microcellular foam technology) and Jiangsu Province, China (T-FIT).

www.zotefoams.com

AZOTE®, ZOTEK®, ReZorce® and T-FIT® are registered trademarks of Zotefoams plc.