Zotefoams plc is a cellular material technology company. It manufactures and sells foams and licenses related technology for specialist markets worldwide. Its segments include Polyolefin foams, High-Performance Products (HPP) and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL). Polyolefin foams are made from olefinic homopolymer and copolymer resins. The common resin used is polyethylene. The HPP segment includes products manufactured from three polymer types: polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) fluoropolymer, polyamide (nylon) and thermoplastic elastomers. Foams are sold under the brand name ZOTEK, while technical insulation products manufactured from certain materials are branded as T-FIT. The MEL segment licenses microcellular foam technology and sells related machinery. It is also developing a fully circular solution for mono-material barrier packaging, which it has branded ReZorce. It serves various markets, such as air conditioning and ducting, automotive, biotechnology, composites, and electronics.

Sector Commodity Chemicals