    ZTF   GB0009896605

ZOTEFOAMS PLC

(ZTF)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:41:38 2023-06-06 am EDT
355.00 GBX   +4.11%
04:30aZotefoams extends Nike exclusivity deal to end of 2029
AN
03:35aZotefoams, Nike Extend Exclusive Supplies Contract
MT
05/31Norcros names Steve Good as chair designate to start in July
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zotefoams extends Nike exclusivity deal to end of 2029

06/06/2023 | 04:30am EDT
Zotefoams PLC - Croydon, England-based cellular material technology producer - Says exclusivity agreement with Nike Inc has been extended to December 31, 2029. Zotefoams develops footwear technology and supplies materials to Nike. Agreement sets out terms and conditions under which Zotefoams exclusively supplies Nike with high-performance foam materials. All conditions besides the agreement's length remain unchanged. Zotefoams cannot disclose specific details of the contract due to confidentiality agreements. It signed the original exclusivity deal with Nike in December 2017 to develop and supply foam which it says is specially designed for footwear and can be formulated to specific customer needs. Shares at that time were up 15% following the announcement.

Current stock price: 350.40 pence, up 2.8% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: up 12%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKE, INC. -2.39% 105.2 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
ZOTEFOAMS PLC 2.76% 350.4 Delayed Quote.0.29%
