(Alliance News) - Zotefoams PLC on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ronan Cox as its new chief executive officer.

According to the Croydon, south London-based cellular material technology provider said Cox has "extensive international leadership experience." His latest stint was as president of performance materials at Coats Group PLC.

Cox will be succeeding David Stirling, who has served as Zotefoams' CEO since 2000. His intention to step down was first announced back in November, but he has remained in the role until a replacement was found.

Zotefoams added that Cox will join the company on April 2, and will officially take over Stirling's position following the firm's annual general meeting, which is set to take place on May 22.

Commenting on his appointment, Cox said: "Zotefoams is a business with a long history of sustainability and growth. I am honoured and excited to have the opportunity to lead a company with a strong heritage and build on David's significant achievements."

Chair Lynn Drummond added: "With a strong and dedicated leadership team in place to support him, I am delighted to welcome Ronan to Zotefoams. Ronan brings a wealth of experience and I am confident he will make a significant contribution to the group. I very much look forward to working with him."

Shares in Zotefoams were down 5.1% at 386.07 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

