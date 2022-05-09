Log in
Zovio Celebrates National Volunteer Month with 16 Organizations

05/09/2022 | 05:01am EDT
CHANDLER, Ariz., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- April was National Volunteer Month and Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, announced today its employees partnered with 16 organizations, across five states to volunteer their time and talents. Volunteer initiatives included organizing a blood drive, collecting and distributing food and clothing to those in need, supporting students in their college and career development and partnering with the Televerde Foundation an organization that provides incarcerated women with the professional skills and resources to successfully re-enter society as leaders, caregivers, innovators, and business professionals.

"We take pride in being an organization that is committed to giving back to the communities where we work and live." said Randy Hendricks, Zovio CEO.  "Zovio provides our employees 16 hours of paid volunteer time off annually to support the causes they are passionate about during National Volunteer Month and throughout the year." 

The Televerde Foundation is one of the many organizations that Zovio employees partnered with during National Volunteer Month. The Televerde Foundation delivers a robust workforce development program called the PATHS Program: Prepare Achieve and Transform for Healthy Success. The PATHS Program focuses on personal wellness, workplace readiness, employment strategies, financial literacy, lifelong learning, and mentoring. Zovio employees participated in the Televerde Foundation mock professional interview day on April 25 for 90 women in the Televerde Program.

Additionally, Zovio's Z Women Employee Resource Group, whose mission is to empower women in the workplace, sponsored a donation drive and donated over 300 items to Televerde Foundation's "Go-Bags" which supply women with the essential items they need as they return to society.

About Zovio
Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Contact: Vickie Schray
vickie.schray@zovio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zovio-celebrates-national-volunteer-month-with-16-organizations-301542273.html

SOURCE Zovio


© PRNewswire 2022
