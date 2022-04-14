Log in
    ZVO   US98979V1026

ZOVIO INC

(ZVO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 03:57:06 pm EDT
0.6920 USD   +1.32%
Zovio Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for April 15, 2022

04/14/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
CHANDLER, Ariz., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO), an education technology services company, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Zovio will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) / 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) the same day.

Call participants should dial (888) 330-3204 in the United States or (646) 960-0844 internationally and request the Zovio call. The access code for all callers is conference ID: 8039474.

A live broadcast of the call will also be available on the company's website at http://ir.zovio.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Contact: Vickie Schray
vickie.schray@zovio.com 
866 475 0317 x10003

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zovio-schedules-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-for-april-15-2022-301526165.html

SOURCE Zovio


© PRNewswire 2022
