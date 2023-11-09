Japan billionaire Maezawa's moon flyby pushed back to 2024 or beyond
November 08, 2023 at 11:27 pm EST
Share
TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japanese billionaire Yusaku
Maezawa said on Thursday his voyage around the moon with Elon
Musk's SpaceX had been delayed to 2024 or later.
"We were planning for our lunar orbital mission 'dearMoon'
to take place in 2023, but seems like it will take a little
longer," Maezawa said in a message on the social media platform
X, without giving reasons.
"We're not sure when the flight will be, but we will give
you all an update once we know more," he said.
In 2018, SpaceX named its first private passenger on the
trip as Maezawa, who made his fortune founding the online
fashion retailer Zozo Inc.
Maezawa last year revealed K-pop star TOP and DJ Steve Aoki
will be among the eight crew members he plans to take on the
trip.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
ZOZO, Inc., formerly START TODAY CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the E-commerce (EC) business which operates Internet shopping Websites. The Company's business includes ZOZOTOWN business, PB business, BtoB business, advertising business and other business. The ZOZOTOWN business consists of the purchasing shop, contracted shop and ZOZOUSED business. PB business sells the Company-designed apparel products tailored to the individual shape of the users. The B to B business supports various fulfillment related businesses, such as system development, design production, logistics contracting, marketing support of EC sites operated independently by apparel makers. The advertising business uses ZOZOTOWN and WAR's user reach base to provide advertising space to client brands and advertising agencies and earns advertising revenue. The others business includes business associated with ZOZOTOWN, such as paid member revenue, shipping income and settlement fee income.