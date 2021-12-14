Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zscaler Added to the Nasdaq-100 Index

12/14/2021 | 03:14pm EST
Acceleration of Digital Transformation Initiatives are Driving Growth and Broad Adoption of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced its inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 Index®, one of the world’s preeminent large-cap growth index comprised of 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq based on market capitalization. Announced by Nasdaq on Friday, December 10, 2021, shares of Zscaler will be included in the Nasdaq-100 Index effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

“Zscaler’s addition to the Nasdaq-100 is a landmark moment as a result of superb execution to accelerate secure digital transformation,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, chairman, and founder, Zscaler. “Our growth has been fueled by enterprises that are phasing out the legacy networking and security architecture built around firewalls and VPNs, and are embracing the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. This milestone could not have been reached without the ingenuity of the Zscaler team and continued support from our customers and partners.”

The Nasdaq-100 Index® is an elite group of the world’s most iconic and innovative companies. Follow the link for a complete list of companies on the Nasdaq-100 Index https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/quotes/nasdaq-ndx-index.

About Zscaler
Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Pavel Radda
pradda@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
ir@zscaler.com


