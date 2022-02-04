Log in
    ZS   US98980G1022

ZSCALER, INC.

(ZS)
Zscaler : This is for testing will be removed soon

02/04/2022 | 03:46am EST
Disclaimer

Zscaler Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZSCALER, INC.
02/03Zscaler to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
01/31TRACKINSIGHT : Fed's looming rate hike adds more pressure on Cybersecurity ETFs
TI
01/25Citigroup Analyst Starts Zscaler at Buy With $310 Price Target
MT
01/21Stifel Starts Zscaler at Buy With $335 Price Target
MT
01/19NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
01/18Zscaler Shares Rise After Morgan Stanley Upgrade
MT
01/18Morgan Stanley Upgrades Zscaler to Overweight From Equalweight; Price Target is $325
MT
01/14TRACKINSIGHT : Risk-takers bracing for Nasdaq 100 revival with leveraged ETF
TI
01/11ZSCALER, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on ZSCALER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 006 M - -
Net income 2022 -355 M - -
Net cash 2022 747 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -101x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34 323 M 34 323 M -
EV / Sales 2022 33,4x
EV / Sales 2023 24,6x
Nbr of Employees 3 153
Free-Float 58,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 245,02 $
Average target price 372,09 $
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
Managers and Directors
Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amitabh Sinha President & Director
Remo E. Canessa Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Foxhoven Chief Information Officer
Dali Rajic Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZSCALER, INC.-23.75%34 323
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED1.44%2 240
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.18%983
HANGZHOU HOPECHART IOT TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-19.46%510
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED-0.12%297
BROADLEAF CO., LTD.-18.12%274