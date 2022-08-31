Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. ZTE Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-30
24.50 CNY   -.--%
05:38pApple, HTC cleared in U.S. trade tribunal dispute over wireless patents
RE
08/29ZTE : China Mobile and ZTE jointly showcase world's first 5G NTN field trial
PU
08/29More western tech companies set out Russian exit plans
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apple, HTC cleared in U.S. trade tribunal dispute over wireless patents

08/31/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Apple logo

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a win for Apple Inc, HTC Corp and ZTE Corp against allegations that imports of their devices infringe wireless-technology patents.

The companies' smartphones, smart watches, tablets and other LTE-capable devices do not violate INVT SPE LLC's rights in two patents originally owned by Panasonic, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said.

The companies and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

INVT is a patent-holding company affiliated with investment funds managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC, a SoftBank Group Corp subsidiary.

Fortress defeated a separate lawsuit last year brought by Apple and Intel that accused it and its affiliates, including INVT, of violating antitrust law by stockpiling thousands of patents and demanding extortionate licensing fees. Apple later dropped out of the case, which is currently on appeal.

INVT filed a complaint against Apple, HTC and ZTE at the U.S. International Trade Commission in 2018, accusing their devices that comply with the LTE wireless standard of infringing its patents. It sought a ban on imports of the allegedly infringing devices.

The commission ruled for the device makers in 2020. A three-judge Federal Circuit panel upheld the decision Wednesday.

U.S. Circuit Judge Raymond Chen wrote the devices did not infringe one of INVT's patents because they functioned differently than what is described in the patent. The devices were not capable of receiving and handling data signals in the same way as INVT's patented technology, the appeals court said.

The Federal Circuit also found the patent was not essential to the LTE standard, and that the devices did not infringe simply by being LTE capable.

The court found the rest of the appeal was moot because INVT's other patent had expired. Apple and ZTE previously withdrew from this appeal.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Blake Brittain


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.06% 157.22 Delayed Quote.-10.51%
HTC CORPORATION 5.41% 62.3 End-of-day quote.-26.53%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.05% 31.92 Delayed Quote.-37.36%
PANASONIC CORPORATION 1.07% 1133 Delayed Quote.-11.38%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.47% 5562 Delayed Quote.2.83%
ZTE CORPORATION 0.00% 24.5 End-of-day quote.-26.87%
All news about ZTE CORPORATION
05:38pApple, HTC cleared in U.S. trade tribunal dispute over wireless patents
RE
08/29ZTE : China Mobile and ZTE jointly showcase world's first 5G NTN field trial
PU
08/29More western tech companies set out Russian exit plans
RE
08/29ZTE and IPMA China (PMRC) reach strategic cooperation for project management innovation
AQ
08/29ZTE reports double-digit gains in revenue and profit in H1
AQ
08/29ZTE Named to Fortune China ESG Influential Listing 2022
AQ
08/29ZTE and MMU sign MoA to strengthen partnership
AQ
08/29China Mobile and ZTE jointly complete industry-first verification of DeepEdge service i..
AQ
08/29ZTE : and industry partners unveil innovations at 5G-Advanced Summit
PU
08/26Torres Talks Trade Podcast Episode 12 On ZTE & BIS Enforcement
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZTE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 129 B 18 733 M 18 733 M
Net income 2022 8 352 M 1 212 M 1 212 M
Net cash 2022 15 675 M 2 275 M 2 275 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 109 B 15 756 M 15 756 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 73 191
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 24,50 CNY
Average target price 36,07 CNY
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zi Yang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Junshi Xie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION-26.87%15 720
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-28.61%187 337
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-9.78%40 909
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-15.76%36 848
NOKIA OYJ-13.88%26 998
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-22.06%26 434