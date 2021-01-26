Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden Commerce nominee vows to protect U.S. networks from Huawei, ZTE

01/26/2021 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee holds hearing on Raimondo nomination to be Commerce secretary on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's nominee to head the U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday vowed to protect U.S. telecommunications networks from Chinese companies, including Huawei and ZTE Corp.

"I would use the full toolkit at my disposal to the fullest extent possible to protect Americans and our network from Chinese interference or any kind of back-door influence," Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo said in testimony before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee. Congress in December approved $1.9 billion to fund the replacement of ZTE and Huawei equipment in U.S. networks.

Raimondo also pledged to take "aggressive" action in response to trade practices from China. "China's actions have been anticompetitive," she added, saying she would use all available tools to "level the playing field."

She told the panel the department must "take aggressive trade enforcement actions to combat unfair trade practices from China and other nations that undercut American manufacturing."

The Commerce Department under former President Donald Trump took aim at China on numerous fronts, adding dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist, including Huawei, the country's top chipmaker SMIC, Hikvision and drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology.

Asked if she would keep Huawei on the economic blacklist, Raimondo said if confirmed she would "review the policy, consult with you, consult with industry, consult with our allies and make an assessment as to what's best for American national and economic security."

If confirmed, Raimondo will inherit the prior Trump administration's unsuccessful effort to bar U.S. app stores from offering Chinese-owned TikTok or WeChat for download.

Three U.S. judges blocked Commerce Department orders issued under Trump that sought to bar new downloads of the two apps and impose restrictions on WeChat and TikTok that would effectively bar their use in the United States. Those rulings are on appeal before U.S. circuit courts.

Under pressure from the U.S. government, ByteDance has been in talks for months to finalize a deal with Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to shift TikTok's U.S. assets into a new entity to address U.S. security concerns.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Michael Perry and Dan Grebler)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.08% 30981.38 Delayed Quote.1.28%
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 1.36% 67.65 End-of-day quote.39.46%
NASDAQ 100 0.20% 13508.576258 Delayed Quote.4.62%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.18% 13657.895696 Delayed Quote.5.08%
ORACLE CORPORATION 0.58% 61.26 Delayed Quote.-5.86%
S&P 500 0.02% 3856.18 Delayed Quote.2.64%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 10.09% 30 End-of-day quote.35.75%
WALMART INC. 0.88% 147.48 Delayed Quote.1.42%
ZTE CORPORATION 5.37% 35.7 End-of-day quote.6.09%
All news about ZTE CORPORATION
01:20pBiden Commerce nominee vows to protect U.S. networks from Huawei, ZTE
RE
12:05pBiden Commerce nominee vows to protect U.S. networks from Huawei, ZTE
RE
01:57aZTE : Shares Slide 5% as Controlling Shareholder Cuts Stake in Firm
MT
01/25ZTE : 2020 Profit Drops, Revenue Jumps; Hong Kong-listed Shares Rally 8%
MT
01/24ZTE : Profit Surged 62% in Fourth-Quarter, But Fell for the Year
DJ
01/20Departing U.S. FCC chair warns of threats to telecoms from China
RE
01/19Sweden Begins Auctioning 5G Spectrum After Huawei Court Delay
DJ
01/19Sweden starts 5G spectrum auctions after battle with Huawei
RE
01/15Huawei's Appeal Against 5G Auction Ban in Sweden Dismissed by Court
MT
01/13ZTE : ABI RESEARCH-Geopolitics are Strangling the Global Telecoms Supply Chain
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 103 B 15 914 M 15 914 M
Net income 2020 4 758 M 736 M 736 M
Net Debt 2020 716 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
Yield 2020 0,67%
Capitalization 146 B 22 527 M 22 529 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 70 066
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 39,26 CNY
Last Close Price 34,03 CNY
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zi Yang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jun Feng Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION6.09%23 577
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.0.04%190 275
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.11.03%46 609
ERICSSON AB1.72%40 096
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.2.15%29 450
NOKIA OYJ21.50%26 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ