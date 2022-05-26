China Telecom-Gear Makers Jump After Official Calls for Faster Digital Infrastructure Construction

By Yifan Wang



Chinese telecom-equipment makers including ZTE Corp. jumped on Thursday after a top Beijing official said the country should accelerate the construction of digital infrastructure.

ZTE's Hong Kong-traded shares rose as much as 7.6%, while its Shenzhen-listed stock added 8.8%.

In the A-share market, radio-frequency components supplier Wuhan Fingu Electronic Technology Co. hit the daily limit with a 10% surge, while optical-fiber and optical-cable manufacturer Hengtong Optic Electric Co. jumped 4.7%.

The sector's sharp upturn came after state media reported that Xiao Yaqing, head of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, made comments at an industry conference encouraging companies to speed up the building of digital infrastructure, including 5G base stations and fiber-optic networks.

