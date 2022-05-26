Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  ZTE Corporation
  News
  Summary
    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  05-24
22.53 CNY   +0.76%
05/23ZTE : E2E optical solutions showcased at FTTH Conference 2022 Vienna
PU
05/20U.S. State Department cheers Canada's long-awaited ban on 5G gear from China's Huawei
AQ
05/20Canada bans tech from China's Huawei, ZTE on its 5G networks
AQ
China Telecom-Gear Makers Jump After Official Calls for Faster Digital Infrastructure Construction

05/26/2022 | 02:28am EDT
By Yifan Wang

Chinese telecom-equipment makers including ZTE Corp. jumped on Thursday after a top Beijing official said the country should accelerate the construction of digital infrastructure.

ZTE's Hong Kong-traded shares rose as much as 7.6%, while its Shenzhen-listed stock added 8.8%.

In the A-share market, radio-frequency components supplier Wuhan Fingu Electronic Technology Co. hit the daily limit with a 10% surge, while optical-fiber and optical-cable manufacturer Hengtong Optic Electric Co. jumped 4.7%.

The sector's sharp upturn came after state media reported that Xiao Yaqing, head of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, made comments at an industry conference encouraging companies to speed up the building of digital infrastructure, including 5G base stations and fiber-optic networks.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-22 0227ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.33% 3.01 Delayed Quote.15.38%
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 4.28% 11.46 End-of-day quote.-24.21%
OPTICAL CABLE CORPORATION -2.70% 3.61 Delayed Quote.-32.77%
WUHAN FINGU ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 3.55% 8.76 End-of-day quote.-19.19%
ZTE CORPORATION 0.76% 22.53 End-of-day quote.-32.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 130 B 19 356 M 19 356 M
Net income 2022 8 316 M 1 243 M 1 243 M
Net cash 2022 14 819 M 2 214 M 2 214 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 99 626 M 14 888 M 14 888 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 72 584
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 22,53 CNY
Average target price 36,52 CNY
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zi Yang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Junshi Xie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION-32.75%14 888
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-30.57%181 828
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-21.00%35 910
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-30.65%30 731
NOKIA OYJ-18.15%27 586
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-23.32%27 169