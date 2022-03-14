FBI provides evidence of visa fraud at ZTE probation hearing

March 14 (Reuters) - An FBI agent testified on Monday that
Chinese nationals brought to the United States under research
visas went to work for ZTE Corp in New Jersey - a
possible sign the Chinese tech company violated its probation
from a 2017 U.S. plea deal.
At a hearing in federal court in Dallas, FBI special agent
Marcus Wondergem said Chinese nationals came to the United
States under the guise they would be doing research at the lab
of Georgia Tech professor Gee-Kung Chang, but spent almost no
time there and moved to apartments near ZTE in Morristown, New
Jersey.
"Is it true that some of these individuals spent months
without entering the lab?" Assistant U.S. Attorney John de la
Garza asked Wondergem.
"Yes, it is," Wondergem replied.
The testimony may indicate that ZTE violated its probation
from its guilty plea in a case involving illegally shipping
American technology to Iran. U.S. District Court Judge Ed
Kinkeade summoned the company to his courtroom over the possible
violation involving an alleged conspiracy to commit visa fraud.
ZTE's shares declined after word of the hearing surfaced
about a week ago, falling more than 12% last week in Hong Kong
and then slipping 7% further on Monday.
Chang and Jianjun Yu, a former ZTE research director in New
Jersey, are accused of conspiring to bring Chinese nationals to
the United States to conduct research at ZTE between at least
2014 and 2018, according to an indictment unsealed in March
2021.
The Chinese nationals were in the United States on J-1
visas, which are intended for work and study at sponsoring
institutions like Georgia Tech.
During his testimony, the FBI's Wondergem said he checked
the door logs for the Georgia Tech lab and produced leases for
apartments in Morristown.
On cross-examination by Dallas lawyer Scott Barnard, who
represents ZTE, Wondergem acknowledged that the sponsor of the
J-1 visas - Georgia Tech, not ZTE - was responsible for the
accuracy of the visa applications and that "research scholars"
are permitted to work at more than one location.
Wondergem also said that, despite years of investigation in
the Georgia Tech case, neither ZTE nor a U.S. subsidiary was
indicted.
No other witnesses are expected to be called for the hearing
and closing arguments were set to begin later on Monday. It is
unclear when the judge will rule on whether ZTE violated its
probation.
Chang has pleaded not guilty. A lawyer for Chang, Robert
Fisher, declined to comment. Yu's status is unclear. ZTE said he
left the company in 2019.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in Washington and Bruce Tomaso in
Dallas; Editing by Will Dunham and Chris Sanders)