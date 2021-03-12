Log in
ZTE Corporation    000063

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE - 03/12
30.94 CNY   -1.46%
02:16pFive Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC
RE
02:14pFive Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC
RE
09:15aZTE CORPORATION  : annual earnings release
Summary 
All News

Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC

03/12/2021 | 02:16pm EST
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks.

The FCC said the companies included Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co and Dahua Technology Co.

The Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019 requires the FCC to identify companies producing telecommunications equipment and services "that have been found to pose an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security or the security and safety of U.S. persons."

Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement: "This list provides meaningful guidance that will ensure that as next-generation networks are built across the country, they do not repeat the mistakes of the past or use equipment or services that will pose a threat to U.S. national security or the security and safety of Americans."

Last year, the FCC designated Huawei and ZTE as a national security threat to communications networks - a declaration barring U.S. firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.

In February, Huawei challenged the declaration in a petition filed with the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Huawei declined to comment on Friday on the new FCC designation. The other four companies could not be reached immediately for comment.

The FCC in December finalized rules requiring carriers with ZTE or Huawei equipment to "rip and replace" that equipment. It created a reimbursement program for that effort, and U.S. lawmakers in December approved $1.9 billion to fund the program.

Also in December, the FCC began the process of revoking China Telecom's authorization to operate in the United States as it took further steps to crack down on China's role in U.S. telecommunications.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Howard Goller)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 2.64 End-of-day quote.22.79%
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -1.45% 55.8 End-of-day quote.15.03%
HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED -2.58% 5.67 End-of-day quote.-7.65%
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -4.03% 21.44 End-of-day quote.7.79%
ZTE CORPORATION -1.46% 30.94 End-of-day quote.-8.05%
Financials
Sales 2020 103 B 15 805 M 15 805 M
Net income 2020 4 758 M 731 M 731 M
Net Debt 2020 716 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
Yield 2020 0,73%
Capitalization 132 B 20 341 M 20 343 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 70 066
Free-Float 71,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 40,53 CNY
Last Close Price 30,94 CNY
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zi Yang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Man Li Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION-8.05%20 685
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.9.05%206 023
ERICSSON AB15.94%44 684
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-0.15%41 829
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.4.98%30 177
NOKIA OYJ10.44%23 486
