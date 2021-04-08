Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shenzhen Stock Exchange  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Huang Bing from ZTE: Computing-Network Integration to Become a Future Network Trend

04/08/2021 | 12:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Release Date：2021-04-08 Author：ZTE Click：2

8 April 2021, Shenzhen, China - At CUBE-Net3.0 network innovation forum held by China Unicom, Huang Bing, Director of Technical Planning Dept. at ZTE Corporation, delivered a speech entitled 'Visions and Challenges of Computing-Network Integration'.

With the advent of the 5G era, computing-network integration, network interconnection and high-precision network have become the three visions of the future networks. The computing-network integration integrates the basic information resources of computing, storage, networking to offer services for the applications, improving service quality and making efficient use of resources. The two driving forces for the integration are edge computing and distributed computing. With the application of emerging services such as Industry of Internet and AI, network edge computing and on-site edge computing will deliver flexible easy-access computing services.

Therefore, the coordination of distributed resources becomes inevitable as the 5G computing power moves down to the edge. And the distributed computing services, such as WAN federal learning and block-chain Homomorphic Encryption, require optimal allocation of networks and computing power for inter-DC network connections. No longer limited to Data Centers, distributed computing brings forward higher performance requirements for other nodes in the entire network.

Cloud, network and application are relatively independent of the others. Application needs to invoke computing and network resources separately, but it cannot collaborate and optimize them. Cloud and network are interconnected through low-coupling open interfaces, which cannot provide high-quality services. Thus, the computing-network integration will be the future network development direction. Computing and network are deeply integrated to offer applications with integrated computing-network infrastructure to meet high-performance and high-security service requirements.

ZTE has come up with the solutions to meet the technical challenges of the computing-network integration, such as computing power resource measurement, computing power application perception, as well as computing power resource distribution and scheduling. The company has also worked closely with mainstream Chinese operators and industry partners to actively carry out technical research, standard development, and prototype development. It is estimated to verify POC (Proof of Concept) of typical application scenarios in the existing network in the second half of 2021, including elastic computing and value-added cloud service.

With the rapid development of 5G, ZTE will continue to team up with its partners to deepen its research on computing-network integration and other related fields, serving a wide range of industries and helping operators achieve commercial success in the 5G era.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 04:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZTE CORPORATION
12:20aHUANG BING FROM ZTE : Computing-Network Integration to Become a Future Network T..
PU
04/07ZTE  : implements Africa's first 3G/4G/5G Tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solut..
PU
04/05LG'S SMARTPHONE EXIT : who stands to gain?
RE
04/05CHINA MOBILE  : ZTE Secures China Mobile's New SPN Centralized Procurement
AQ
04/05ZTE  : Releases Distributed Precise Cloud White Paper
AQ
04/02ZTE  : Secures China Mobile's New SPN Centralized Procurement
PU
04/01ZTE  : Releases Distributed Precise Cloud White Paper
PU
04/01ZTE  : and China Mobile verify Inband OAM-based intelligent multi-fault analysis
PU
03/31The Ban on Huawei Helped Revive Ericsson, but -2-
DJ
03/31ZTE  : Announcement on Unconditional Approval of the Acquisition of Assets by Is..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 115 B 17 587 M 17 587 M
Net income 2021 5 894 M 901 M 901 M
Net cash 2021 7 622 M 1 165 M 1 165 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 125 B 19 108 M 19 110 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 73 709
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 39,07 CNY
Last Close Price 29,11 CNY
Spread / Highest target 70,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zi Yang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Man Li Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION-13.49%19 274
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.15.69%219 638
ERICSSON AB19.97%45 143
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.04%43 026
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.11.68%31 957
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.5.94%23 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ