    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
Samsung bets on Europe 5G orders to grow network equipment business

06/08/2021 | 05:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics is banking on Europe to maintain growth momentum in its network equipment business, a senior executive said, as 5G rollout widens and industry leader Huawei Technologies of China focuses on its domestic market.

Although the South Korean tech company is global No. 1 in memory chips and smartphones, in 5G network equipment it ranks fifth behind Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia and ZTE, with a 10-15% market share in the first quarter of 2021, according to market research firm Dell'Oro Group.

But as Samsung landed a $6.6 billion deal with U.S. telecoms company Verizon in September, followed by a deal with Japan's NTT Docomo in March, "impressions have changed", Woojune Kim, executive vice president of Samsung's networks business, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

Samsung is currently conducting 5G trials with European telecom companies such as Deutsche Telekom in the Czech Republic, Play Communications in Poland and another major European firm, Kim said.

Besides Europe, Samsung is also looking to expand in markets such as India, Australia and Southeast Asia, he added.

The network equipment business is small currently for Samsung, which had a revenue of 236.8 trillion won ($212.50 billion) for 2020. It does not announce separate numbers for the business and most analysts don't have estimates for it.

Samsung said since the 5G network rollouts began in 2019 in various countries, it has seen the number of new clients for its 5G equipments and systems rise by 35% a year on average.

In addition to 5G rollouts, U.S. pressure on its allies to exclude Huawei from 5G systems has provided opportunities for its competitors to expand market share.

Samsung is touting its virtualised RAN (radio access network) technology, or software that allows telecom companies to freely use off-the-shelf network equipment in various combinations to connect users to networks, saving costs and providing flexibility.

Verizon has adopted this technology for 5G RAN, while in South Korea, all operators' 5G core networks are virtualised, Samsung said, with the country's very heavy use of online services like e-commerce and food delivery compared to population size serving as a benchmark.

Samsung's goal is to become top-three in the network equipment business, Kim said, from seventh now in the total telecom equipment market according to Dell'Oro. However, Kim did not give a timeframe, citing the industry's long incubation time.

"It took us about a decade to win the Verizon deal, since forming early relationships... It takes persistence," he said.

($1 = 1,114.3600 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Kirsten Donovan)

By Joyce Lee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.03% 17.436 Delayed Quote.16.63%
ERICSSON AB 0.35% 108.68 Delayed Quote.10.92%
NOKIA OYJ 0.25% 4.5415 Delayed Quote.43.76%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.36% 81900 End-of-day quote.1.11%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -0.17% 57.2 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
ZTE CORPORATION 1.94% 33.64 End-of-day quote.-0.03%
Financials
Sales 2021 115 B 18 012 M 18 012 M
Net income 2021 5 928 M 927 M 927 M
Net cash 2021 3 806 M 595 M 595 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 144 B 22 438 M 22 449 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 73 709
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 38,81 CNY
Last Close Price 33,64 CNY
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zi Yang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Man Li Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION-0.03%22 438
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.20.49%227 230
ERICSSON AB10.61%43 707
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-8.77%38 799
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.22.13%35 238
NOKIA OYJ43.76%31 166