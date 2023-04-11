Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. ZTE Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-10
35.05 CNY   -1.54%
U.S. House to vote on bill to address potential Huawei, ZTE threats

04/11/2023 | 05:35pm EDT
Huawei logo is pictured on its headquarters building in Reading, Britain

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives is set to vote next week on a bill to crack down on Chinese telecommunications companies Huawei and ZTE Corp that have been deemed security threats by the U.S. government.

The House said on Tuesday it will take up a bipartisan bill called the Countering Untrusted Telecommunications Abroad Act that would require the State Department to report on U.S. NATO allies and others using telecommunication equipment or services in their 5G networks from companies like Huawei and ZTE.

"We need to redouble our efforts to protect our national security and interests, help our allies take vital measures for their own security, and stand firmly in defense of fundamental rights," said Representative Susan Wild, the Democratic sponsor of the measure.

The legislation would also require publicly traded companies to disclose whether they have contracted to use Huawei or ZTE or services covered under the bill. Huawei and ZTE did not immediately comment.

The bill would also mandate a report on telecommunications vulnerabilities in U.S. embassies overseas, and direct the U.S. State Department to identify key telecommunications infrastructure projects to promote U.S. national security.

The Federal Communications Commission in November banned approvals of new telecommunications equipment from Huawei and ZTE, saying they pose "an unacceptable risk" to U.S. national security.

Last year, the Chinese embassy in Washington said the FCC "abused state power and maliciously attacked Chinese telecom operators again without factual basis." Huawei has repeatedly denied allegations of wrongdoing and said the U.S. government has "unlawfully and irrationally" targeted the company.

Washington's efforts to counter the Chinese tech giants come amid U.S. fears that Beijing could use them to spy on Americans. Washington has for years pressured U.S. allies not to use Huawei or ZTE equipment from 5G networks or remove gear from existing networks.

In 2019, Congress directed the FCC to order U.S. telecoms carriers receiving federal subsidies to purge their networks of telecoms equipment posing national security risks, with promises of reimbursement.

The FCC designated Huawei and ZTE as threats, requiring U.S. companies to remove their gear or be frozen out of an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase new equipment. However, to fund the so-called "rip and replace" effort, Congress only appropriated $1.9 billion.

The FCC said last year companies need another $3 billion to remove from U.S. networks equipment made by Chinese telecoms giants Huawei and ZTE bringing the total estimated cost to $4.98 billion.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Anna Driver)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 138 B 20 046 M 20 046 M
Net income 2023 9 623 M 1 397 M 1 397 M
Net cash 2023 16 468 M 2 391 M 2 391 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 1,27%
Capitalization 156 B 22 617 M 22 617 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 74 811
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 35,05 CNY
Average target price 40,88 CNY
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zi Yang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Ying Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Xi Yu Wang EVP-Chief Technology Officer & CIO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION35.54%22 941
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.7.75%210 239
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.89.00%50 432
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.34.43%49 982
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.05%47 497
NOKIA OYJ3.98%27 224
