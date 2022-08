"The charging letter alleges that Far East Cable signed contracts with ZTE and Iranian telecommunications companies to deliver U.S.-origin equipment to Iran as part of an effort to conceal and obfuscate ZTE's Iranian business from U.S. investigators," the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said in a statement.

BIS is charging Far East Cable with 18 violations of U.S. export controls.

