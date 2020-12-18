Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI

12/18/2020 | 03:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at AICC's booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States added dozens of Chinese companies, including the country's top chipmaker SMIC and Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, to a trade blacklist on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration ratchets up tensions with China in his final weeks in office.

Reuters first reported the addition of SMIC and other companies earlier on Friday. The move is seen as the latest in Republican Trump's efforts to burnish his tough-on-China image as part of lengthy fight between Washington and Beijing over trade and numerous economic issues.

The U.S. Commerce Department said the action against SMIC stems from Beijing's efforts to harness civilian technologies for military purposes and evidence of activities between SMIC and Chinese military industrial companies of concern.

The Commerce Department will "not allow advanced U.S. technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary," Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

The department also said it was adding the world's biggest drone company DJI to the list along with AGCU Scientech; China National Scientific Instruments and Materials, and Kuang-Chi Group for allegedly enabling "wide-scale human rights abuses."

"The United States will use all countermeasures available, including actions to prevent (Chinese) companies and institutions from exploiting U.S. goods and technologies for malign purposes," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo added in a separate release.

SMIC and the other companies did not immediately comment.

But some lawyers and industry executives raised questions about the impact of Friday's move against SMIC. Generally, entity-listed companies are required to apply for licenses from the Commerce Department that face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from U.S. suppliers.

But SMIC will only face a tough review standard when it seeks licenses for highly advanced U.S. chipmaking equipment at 10 nanometers or below. Licenses for all other items shipped to the company will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, the Commerce Department said.

"It's a nice (public relations) line: 'We're putting it on this bad guys' list," said William Reinsch, a former Commerce Department official, who said he imagines the agency was already blocking shipments of such technology to SMIC. "As a practical matter ... it doesn't change anything."

'ARBITRARY SUPPRESSION'

But Chinese authorities did not mince words about Washington's latest gambit.

In an address to the Asia Society on Friday, China's State Councillor Wang Yi, who is also the country's foreign minister, noted the expanding list of U.S. sanctions and called on Washington to stop its "arbitrary suppression" of Chinese companies.

China's foreign ministry said that if true, the blacklisting would be evidence of U.S. oppression of Chinese companies and that Beijing would continue to take "necessary measures" to protect their rights.

"We urge the U.S. to cease its mistaken behavior of unwarranted oppression of foreign companies," ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news conference in Beijing on Friday.

The Commerce Department released a list of 77 companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, including 60 Chinese companies.

The designations by the Commerce Department include some entities in China that allegedly enable human rights abuses and some helping it construct and militarize artificial islands in the South China Sea, the agency said.

It also cited entities that acquired U.S.-origin items to support the Chinese military and those engaged in the theft of U.S. trade secrets.

Companies previously added to the list include telecoms equipment giants Huawei Technologies Co and 150 affiliates, and ZTE Corp over sanction violations, as well as surveillance camera maker Hikvision over suppression of China's Uighur minority.

FRAYING TIES

Shares in SMIC, formally the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, fell 5.2% in Hong Kong on Friday, while the company's Shanghai-listed shares declined 1.8%. The benchmark indices in the two markets were down less than 1%.

SMIC had already been in Washington's crosshairs.

In September, the Commerce Department mandated that suppliers of certain equipment to the company apply for export licenses after concluding there was an "unacceptable risk" that equipment supplied to it could be used for military purposes.

Last month, the Defense Department added the company to a separate blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, effectively banning U.S. investors from buying its shares starting late next year.

SMIC has repeatedly said that it has no relationship with the Chinese military.

SMIC is the largest Chinese chip manufacturer but trails Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the industry's market leader. It has sought to build out foundries for the manufacture of computer chips that can compete with those of TSMC.

Ties between Washington and Beijing have grown increasingly antagonistic over the past year as the world's top two economies sparred over Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, imposition of a national security law in Hong Kong and rising tensions in the South China Sea.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper; Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Mike Stone, Karen Freifeld, Tom Daly Gabriel Crossley and Tom Westbrook; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper; Editing by William Mallard, Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)

By Alexandra Alper, David Shepardson and Humeyra Pamuk


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.84% 30067.8 Delayed Quote.5.66%
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 2.25% 45.88 End-of-day quote.40.13%
MARUZEN CHI HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. 0.81% 372 End-of-day quote.0.54%
NASDAQ 100 -0.90% 12642.466058 Delayed Quote.46.02%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.70% 12682.884719 Delayed Quote.41.08%
S&P 500 -0.92% 3691.25 Delayed Quote.15.22%
SCIENTECH CORPORATION -1.27% 62.1 End-of-day quote.-4.75%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION -5.20% 19.86 End-of-day quote.66.33%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -2.33% 54.5 End-of-day quote.1.68%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 0.39% 510 End-of-day quote.54.08%
ZTE CORPORATION 0.00% 32.81 End-of-day quote.-7.29%
Financials
Sales 2020 102 B 15 677 M 15 677 M
Net income 2020 4 241 M 649 M 649 M
Net cash 2020 2 029 M 310 M 310 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,3x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 139 B 21 235 M 21 242 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 70 066
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 39,68 CNY
Last Close Price 32,81 CNY
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zi Yang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jun Feng Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION-7.29%21 223
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-6.76%189 388
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.29%41 303
ERICSSON AB22.56%40 486
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.5.28%28 760
NOKIA OYJ-0.21%22 666
