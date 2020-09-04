Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. rural telecom networks need $1.8 billion to remove Huawei, ZTE equipment: FCC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 02:21pm EDT
Surveillance cameras are seen in front of a Huawei logo in Belgrade

U.S. rural telecommunications networks, which have relied on inexpensive network equipment from China's Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp, have told the government that it would cost $1.837 billion to replace those switches and routers, the Federal Communications Commission said on Friday.

In June, the FCC formally designated Huawei and ZTE as threats to U.S. national security, a declaration that bars U.S. firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.

The U.S. telecommunications regulator voted last year to propose requiring rural carriers to remove and replace equipment from the two Chinese companies from U.S. networks.

FCC commissioners said the report shows the need for Congress to approve funding to replace that equipment. Congress has authorized reimbursements but has not approved the money.

The FCC said it believes the carriers would be eligible for reimbursements of about $1.62 billion.

"By identifying the presence of insecure equipment and services in our networks, we can now work to ensure that these networks -- especially those of small and rural carriers -- rely on infrastructure from trusted vendors," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said, urging Congress "to appropriate funding to reimburse carriers for replacing any equipment or services determined to be a national security threat so that we can protect our networks."

The FCC identified more than 50 mostly smaller telecom companies with ZTE or Huawei equipment or using services from the companies, as well as a few larger companies like CenturyLink and Verizon Communications Inc

Verizon said its networks do not include equipment from Huawei or ZTE but has a small number of devices, called VoiceLink, made by Huawei that some customers use to make voice calls. Verizon said it expects to retire all VoiceLink devices this year.

CenturyLink said the "legacy equipment at issue cannot be used to route or redirect user traffic" and is not covered under restrictions established by Congress. The company added it has "actively been removing and replacing equipment and continue to work with federal policymakers to accelerate the process."

By David Shepardson

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTURYLINK, INC. 0.42% 10.81 Delayed Quote.-18.47%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -0.09% 60.57 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
ZTE CORPORATION -0.48% 37.48 End-of-day quote.5.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ZTE CORPORATION
02:21pU.S. RURAL TELECOM NETWORKS NEED $1. : Fcc
RE
12:15pFCC Estimates Removing Huawei and ZTE Equipment and Services Would Cost Rural..
DJ
08:50aZTE : participates in drafting the world's first systematic guidance on 5G SA Op..
AQ
09/02ZTE : German FRAND Decision May Shape Global SEP Landscape
AQ
09/01ZTE : unveils world's first under-display camera smartphone Axon 20 5G
AQ
09/01ZTE : unveils world's first under-display camera smartphone Axon 20 5G
PU
09/01ZTE : and MediaTek complete industry's first 5G carrier aggregation of 700 MHz a..
AQ
08/31U.S. Increasingly Uses Trade Blacklist for Foreign Policy Goals
DJ
08/31ZTE : reports sustained growth in both profit and revenue in H1 2020 despite glo..
AQ
08/31ZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on the Information of the Is..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 103 B 15 015 M 15 015 M
Net income 2020 5 321 M 778 M 778 M
Net cash 2020 995 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,6x
Yield 2020 0,88%
Capitalization 158 B 23 155 M 23 160 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 70 066
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 43,76 CNY
Last Close Price 37,48 CNY
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jun Feng Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION5.91%23 286
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-14.62%172 903
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-22.44%42 116
ERICSSON AB19.05%37 073
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-4.73%26 066
NOKIA OYJ15.52%25 341
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group