Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK's Supreme Court dismisses Huawei and ZTE patent appeals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 07:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Huawei sign is seen outside its store at a shopping complex in Beijing

The United Kingdom's Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously dismissed appeals by China's Huawei and ZTE in patent disputes over mobile data technology with Unwired Planet International and Conversant Wireless.

The first appeal concerned an action brought by Unwired against Huawei for the infringement of five UK patents, which Unwired had acquired from Ericsson and were said to be essential in mobile telecoms.

An English court had previously ruled that two of the patents were valid and essential, and in a subsequent trial found Unwired's licence terms were justified and enforceable.

The second appeal concerned action brought by Conversant against Huawei and ZTE for infringing four of its UK patents, which had been acquired from Nokia and related to LTE standards used by 4G handsets to download and send data.

Huawei and ZTE argued that the English Courts did not have jurisdiction to determine the validity of foreign patents.

But the trial judge had ruled against them, saying the court had jurisdiction under a international patent framework agreed by the mobile industry.

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday it had unanimously dismissed both appeals.

Conversant's CEO Boris Teksler said he was "very pleased" by the outcome, which the firm said would have "significant implications worldwide" for standard-essential-patent (SEP) licensing.

"It confirms Conversant Wireless' approach, that as a holder of cellular standard-essential patents, we can seek proper value for our patents without having to resort to what the UK courts themselves called the 'madness' of country-by-country licensing and related litigation," he said. 

"This helps level the playing field when small companies are trying to license SEP portfolios to global giants with seemingly limitless litigation resources."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Marc Jones)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB 1.76% 103.8 Delayed Quote.25.06%
NOKIA OYJ 1.12% 4.2745 Delayed Quote.28.31%
ZTE CORPORATION -0.70% 38.22 End-of-day quote.8.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ZTE CORPORATION
12:45pUK's Supreme Court dismisses Huawei and ZTE patent appeals
RE
11:17aUK's Supreme Court dismisses Huawei and ZTE patent appeals
RE
10:42aZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Report on the repurchase of the Company's..
PU
10:06aUk supreme court unanimously dismisses huawei and zte appeals over mobile tec..
RE
08/25ZTE : passes GSMA's NESAS Audit for development and product lifecycle processes ..
AQ
08/24ZTE : wins Best Practice for 5G Network at the 17th Selular Awards 2020
PU
08/21Stymied at home, Korea's mom and pop investors charge into China tech stocks
RE
08/21Stymied at home, Korea's mom and pop investors charge into China tech stocks
RE
08/19ZTE : releases 5G Indoor White Paper
AQ
08/17ZTE : to launch the world's first 5G smartphone with under-display camera on Sep..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 105 B 15 169 M 15 169 M
Net income 2020 5 717 M 830 M 830 M
Net cash 2020 6 732 M 977 M 977 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,2x
Yield 2020 0,74%
Capitalization 162 B 23 475 M 23 546 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 70 066
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 44,37 CNY
Last Close Price 38,22 CNY
Spread / Highest target 49,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jun Feng Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION8.00%23 475
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-12.51%177 168
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-17.41%43 381
ERICSSON AB25.06%38 921
NOKIA OYJ28.31%28 149
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-3.95%26 280
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group