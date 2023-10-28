ZTE, in partnership with WISCO and China Unicom, has earned international recognition at the Network X Awards 2023 for their '5G Fully-Connected Factory' project
Remarkable results including a 19% increase in overall efficiency, a 23% reduction in labor costs, a 10% decrease in energy consumption, and a significant annual reduction of 750,000 tons in carbon emissions have been achieved
Paris, France, 27 October 2023 - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, took home the "Best Service for the Enterprises" award at the Network X Awards 2023, in partnership with WISCO (Wuhan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd) and China Unicom's Wuhan Branch, for their '5G Fully-Connected Factory' project. This award comes on the heels of the project's win at the Leading Lights in September, marking another round of international recognition for its contribution to the digital transformation of the steel industry.
Network X is a prestigious event organized by the internationally renowned Informa Group, combining 5G World, Broadband World Forum and Telco Cloud. Its Network X Awards, as one of the most reputable and authoritative awards in the industry, recognizes achievement, innovation and excellence across the telco industry.
ZTE Corporation published this content on 27 October 2023
