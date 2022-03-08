Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. ZTE Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

ZTE Corp.'s 2021 Profit Rises Nearly 60%

03/08/2022 | 10:37pm GMT
By P.R. Venkat

ZTE Corp. said its net profit for 2021 rose nearly 60%, supported by higher contributions from its 5G wireless and servers business.

The Chinese telecommunications company posted a net profit of 6.81 billion yuan ($1.08 billion), compared with CNY4.26 billion a year earlier, ZTE said late Tuesday.

Analysts had expected ZTE to post a net profit of CNY7.06 billion for 2021.

Operating revenue rose nearly 13% on year to CNY114.52 billion.

Profit after extraordinary items rose to CNY3.31 billion from CNY1.04 billion in 2020.

Last year, the group had recorded extraordinary gains including a tax rebate for software products and a gain from the sale of its equity interest in ZTE Capital.


Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.32333 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
ZTE CORPORATION -1.87% 25.66 End-of-day quote.-23.40%
Financials
Sales 2021 117 B 18 528 M 14 153 M
Net income 2021 7 190 M 1 138 M 869 M
Net cash 2021 3 733 M 591 M 451 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 1,66%
Capitalization 111 B 17 612 M 13 453 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 73 709
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 25,66 CNY
Average target price 39,71 CNY
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zi Yang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Man Li Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION-23.40%17 979
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-12.28%230 930
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-20.31%36 419
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-20.38%35 214
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-11.07%34 010
NOKIA OYJ-22.34%26 525