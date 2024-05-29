ZTE IDC service debuts at Indonesia Cloud and Data Center Convention

Jakarta, Indonesia, 29 May 2024 - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, proudly announces its participation in the 2024 Indonesia Cloud and Data Center Convention held in Jakarta. The convention's theme, "Powering Indonesia's Digital Future," aligns seamlessly with ZTE's commitment to building "green, reliable, fast, and intelligent" data centers for its customers.

At the exhibition, ZTE IDC service showcased its 15 years of delivery experience in the data center field, attracting numerous visitors keen to explore its end-to-end, one-stop collaborative delivery capabilities.

ZTE's dedication to constructing environmentally sustainable, dependable, high-speed, and intelligent data centers has been underscored by its successful large-scale deliveries and integrated rapid deployments in key international markets.

In 2019, ZTE made history in Bangladesh by spearheading the construction of the nation's inaugural national data center, which received the industry's highest-level Uptime Tier IV design and construction certification. Achieving a remarkable reliability rate exceeding 99.995%, ZTE was honored with the "Data Center Construction Team of the Year" award for its exceptional construction prowess.

In the Philippines in 2022, ZTE played a pivotal role in establishing network-wide data centers spanning over 40,000 square meters for local operators. Overcoming challenges posed by diverse climates and complex topographies, ZTE significantly reduced construction time by over 60% through factory pre-installation and pre-adjustment techniques. Implementing the iDCIM intelligent O&M management system resulted in approximately 50% savings in O&M manpower. ZTE's exceptional delivery capability earned it the prestigious "ATEA (Asian Technology Excellence Awards) Asia Science and Technology Excellence Award."

Since 2023, ZTE has been spearheading the construction of environmentally sustainable data centers in Indonesia, designed and built to meet LEED green building certification standards. Embracing principles of green energy conservation, emission reduction, and consumption reduction, ZTE anticipates a 23% reduction in energy consumption.

In early 2024, ZTE's data center in Gansu, China, commenced operations, showcasing meticulous management under a professional and comprehensive general engineering contract mode. Leveraging the digital and intelligent 5G+ construction engineering platform, the project achieved visual and intelligent management throughout its lifecycle. By employing AI video technology and an intelligent weighbridge system, ZTE streamlined construction material management, resulting in a 15% improvement in delivery cycle time.

To date, ZTE has successfully delivered over 400 data center projects worldwide, totaling a delivery area exceeding 2.5 million square meters, and has garnered more than 60 data center awards both domestically and internationally. Embracing the brand philosophy of "Ultimate Services," ZTE continues to innovate in the IDC services realm, fueling computing power engines' vitality, collaborating with customers to propel global digital construction, and bolstering information infrastructure development.

The Indonesia Cloud and Data Center Convention stands as Asia's premier data center industry exhibition, offering a comprehensive platform for operators, system integrators, consultants, engineers, and end-users to engage and exchange ideas in Southeast Asia's burgeoning digital landscape.