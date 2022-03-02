Log in
    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
ZTE : Light Reading jointly hold webinar to explore how superb networks boost value for CSPs

03/02/2022 | 02:47am EST
2 March 2022, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, together with Light Reading, has held the webinar themed "How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs" during the MWC 2022. At the webinar, the world's leading operators, industry analysts and ZTE have jointly explored the value of communication networks in the digital economy era.


As the most effective bridge for information communication and services, communication networks have become the cornerstone of the development of the digital economy. Operators are now continuously facilitating their fundamental network development, with the aim to optimize network quality and improve brand value. Based on digital network deployment, ZTE's superb network construction goes with the entire process from network construction to operation. Towards operators' network features and requirements, the company starts from network planning, then focuses on user perception on the basis of network performance improvement, and finally achieves service expansion for operators.

"In the era of the digital economy, building a high-quality communication network and maximizing its value have become the constant concern of global telecom operators,"said Sun Fangping, Senior Vice President of ZTE, in the welcome speech. "Focusing on customer value, ZTE is always committed to providing high-quality and efficient communication network services for global operators and industry customers."

"With the gradual expansion of 5G network construction globally, operators' networks are becoming more and more complex. As 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks co-exist, network maintenance costs remain high. Through the four phases of infrastructure network deployment, value network evaluation and improvement, user experience improvement, and operator service growth, ZTE's superb network construction solution helps operators improve network quality and user perception, so as to unleash network value." said Hong Gongcun, Vide President of ZTE, in his speech named "Constructing Superb Networks Together for a Win-Win Future".

John Byrne, Service Director for GlobalData's Telecom Technology & Software service, delivered a speech entitled "The Increasing Imperative of Complexity Management and AI in 5G Network Design". He pointed out, "The coexistence of multi-system networks by operators has significantly increased the complexity of network O&M. AI-based NDO (Network Design?and Optimization) is crucial. By continuously improving user experiences, operators can drive up their new revenue and profit in the 5G era. "

"By using a series of intelligent tools, ZTE provides full-life cycle services covering network planning, construction, maintenance, optimization and operation, to build superb networks with optimal user experiences for our customers," said Pu Yingchun, Vice President of ZTE in his keynote speech named "Intelligent Tools Contributing to the Delivery of Superb Networks". "The wide application of intelligent tools has contributed to the large-scale delivery and O&M of communication networks across the globe, and facilitated the construction of industry-leading superb networks. With qualified network performance, ZTE has helped some operators improve the 5G traffic ratio up to 30%."

Andrea Zampagli, Technical Engineering Director of ZTE Italy, gave a detailed introduction to the highlights of ZTE's superb network solution in improving network value at all stages, and showed the latest application cases around the world. "ZTE's superb network construction team fully understands the demands of various operators in different countries and regions. By using the latest technologies, ZTE has managed to help our customers achieve excellent performance in several internationally accepted and authoritative benchmark tests, thereby winning good reputation and achieving business growth for our customers, "mentioned Andrea.

At the end of the webinar, Mario Paier, Head of Strategy and Technology of Hutchison Drei Austria, shared his experience in network construction. "Hutchison Austria, a pioneer of 5G. In September 2021, Hutchison Austria won the Fastest 5G Mobile Network Award in the Ookla Speedtest for its high network performance," emphasized Mario.

Over the past 10 years, ZTE has been pushing forward superb network deployments, and has now built high-quality sample networks in more than 100 countries and regions. Moving forward, ZTE will continue to work with customers and partners to provide high-quality networks and efficient services for its global users, so as to contribute to the development of the global digital economy.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 07:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
