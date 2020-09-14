ZTE : NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZTE CORPORATION

中興通訊股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 763)

NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING OF 2020

The Company and all the members of the Board of Directors confirm that all the information contained in this announcement is true, accurate and complete and that there is no false and misleading statement or material omission in this announcement.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 (the "EGM") of ZTE Corporation (the "Company") will be convened at 3:30 p.m., on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 at 4th Floor, A Wing, ZTE Plaza, Keji Road South, Hi-Tech Industrial Park, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China to consider and if thought fit, approve, the following resolutions (terms defined in this notice shall have the same meanings as those in the circular of the Company dated 15 September 2020, unless otherwise required by the context):

Ordinary Resolutions

1. Resolution on the Acquisition of 24% Equity Interests in ZTE Microelectronics by Renxing Technology and the Waiver of Preemptive Subscription Rights by the Company

That the acquisition of 24% equity interests in ZTE Microelectronics Technology

Company Limited ("ZTE Microelectronics") (held by National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Corporation) by Shenzhen Renxing Technology Company

Limited ("Renxing Technology") pursuant to the terms of the ''Share Transfer Agreement'' be approved; That the legal representative of the Company or his delegated signatory be authorised to sign the "Share Transfer Agreement'' and other documents relating to the acquisition", and to perform such other duties as may be required for the implementation of the acquisition document and completion; That the waiver of preemptive subscription rights for equity interests in ZTE Microelectronics by the Company and its subsidiary partnership enterprise Shenzhen

