  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  ZTE Corporation
  News
  Summary
    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
ZTE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement Update on the Implementation of the Acquisition of Assets by Issuance of Shares and Ancillary Fund-raising

08/18/2021 | 08:24am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 12:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 116 B 17 846 M 17 846 M
Net income 2021 6 425 M 991 M 991 M
Net Debt 2021 1 483 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 152 B 23 509 M 23 530 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 73 709
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 35,01 CNY
Average target price 38,68 CNY
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zi Yang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Man Li Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION4.04%23 509
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.25.16%236 038
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.37.84%39 691
ERICSSON2.30%38 094
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-12.20%36 817
NOKIA OYJ63.92%34 134