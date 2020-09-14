ZTE : PROXY FORM FOR THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020 (THE "EGM") OF ZTE CORPORATION TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
0
09/14/2020 | 05:00am EDT
ZTE CORPORATION
中 興 通 訊 股 份 有 限 公 司
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 763)
PROXY FORM FOR THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
OF 2020 (THE ''EGM'') OF ZTE CORPORATION
TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
Number of H Shares to which this proxy form relates1 :
I/We2
of (address)
holding identity card no.
and shareholder account no.
(as shown in the register of members),
being the shareholder(s) of ZTE Corporation (the ''Company''), hereby appoint the Chairman of EGM or3
of (address)
holding identity card no.
as my/our proxy to attend on my/our behalf the EGM to be held at the Conference Room on the 4th Floor of the Company's headquarters in Shenzhen (Address: 4th Floor, A Wing, ZTE Plaza, Keji Road South, Hi-Tech Industrial Park, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China; telephone: +86-755-26770282) on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 at 3 : 30 p.m., and any adjournment thereof and vote on my/our behalf in respect of the resolutions set out in the Notice of the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 (the ''EGM Notice'') as indicated hereunder or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.
Ordinary Resolutions
For4
Against4
Abstained4
1.00 Resolution on the Acquisition of 24% Equity Interests in ZTE Microelectronics by Renxing Technology and the Waiver of Preemptive Subscription Rights by the Company
2.00 Resolution on the Signing of the ''Cooperation Agreement'' with Hengjian Xinxin and Huitong Rongxin
Date:
2020
Signature5 :
Notes:
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy form relates. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the H shares in the issued capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
Full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and address(es) as shown in the register of members to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITAL LETTERS.
If you want to authorise any person other than the Chairman of EGM as your proxy, please delete the words ''the Chairman of EGM or'' and insert the name and address of the proxy you duly authorise. Any member entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf. The proxy need not be a member of the Company. For a member who appoints more than one proxy, his proxies are entitled to execute his voting rights only by way of a poll. Any alterations made in this proxy form should be initialed by the person who signs it.
IMPORTANT: Please check the appropriate box under the column marked ''For'' if you wish to vote in favour of a resolution. Please check the appropriate box under the column marked ''Against'' if you wish to vote against a resolution. Please check the appropriate box under the column marked ''Abstained'' if you wish to abstain from voting in respect of a resolution. If no direction is given, the proxy is entitled to vote as he thinks fit. Unless otherwise directed in this proxy form, the proxy is also entitled to vote as he thinks fit for any resolution duly submitted to the EGM in addition to those set out in the EGM Notice.
This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing, or under the Common Seal or the hand of a director or a duly authorised attorney in case of a corporation. If the proxy form is signed by an attorney, the power of attorney or other authorisation documents giving such authorisation must be notarised.
In case of joint holders of a share, any one of such holders is entitled to vote at the EGM, by himself or by proxy, as if he is the only one entitled to do so among the joint holders. However, only the vote of the person whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such share shall be accepted if more than one joint holder attend the EGM personally or by proxy.
To be valid, this proxy form together with any notarised copy of the power of attorney or other authorisation documents (if any) authorising the signing of this proxy form must be deposited by H shareholders, no later than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM, at Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar of the Company, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
The completion and return of this proxy form shall not affect your right to attend and vote at the EGM should you so wish.
(Both the original copy and any duplicate copy of this proxy form will be accepted as valid.)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
ZTE Corporation published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 08:59:06 UTC