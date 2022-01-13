Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. ZTE Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange - 01/12
34.08 CNY   -0.23%
03:31aZTE : SPN boosts industrial Internet
PU
01/07ZTE : helps Orange Spain launch 10 Gbps XGS-PON services
PU
01/06China’s Shenzhen City Posts Record Power Use in 2021
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ZTE : SPN boosts industrial Internet

01/13/2022 | 03:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

13 January 2022, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that the project "SPN Industry Requirements and Applications" proposed by ZTE, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and China Mobile Research Institute has been launched at the network working group meeting at 18th working group plenary session of the Alliance of Industrial Internet.

The project focuses on the requirements and applications of the SPN in industrial scenarios, which can further drive the digitalization and intelligence of the industrial Internet. At the meeting, Zhou Wenduan, ZTE's transport network planning director gave a speech entitled "SPN Technology and Industrial Applications". He elaborated the hierarchical slicing solution of the SPN based on FlexE/MTN hard isolation and VPN soft isolation, which addresses differentiated SLA requirements of the industrial Internet.

As 5G+ industrial Internet springs up, the SPN has been applied on a large scale in the industrial scenarios such as smart grid, smart mining and smart steel. Featuring security isolation, flexible slicing, determinacy, and easy management and control, the SPN is suitable for integrated service slice transport, deterministic industrial control communication, and highly reliable network transport in industrial applications.

Taking the application in the mining industry as an example, the SPN provides hard-slice isolation for multiple logic subnets such as industrial control ring, video monitoring ring, security monitoring ring, and 5G backhaul. One physical network supports multiple logic subnets to meet different transmission quality requirements, while reducing the network costs and pushing the mining industry towards digitalization and intelligence.

SPN is a new generation of transport network technology system proposed by China Mobile for 5G transport network, adopting an integrated transport network architecture with slicing Ethernet as the core. The current SPN 2.0 is loaded with FGU (Fine-Granularity Unit), Inband OAM and intelligent integrated management & control to create an efficient, integrated and intelligent transport network for the services such as 5G backhaul, industrial Internet and high-quality enterprise private lines.

Founded in 2016, the Alliance of Industrial Internet is an open, cross-sector, non-profit social organization with international influence. It aims to facilitate exchanges and in-depth cooperation among industrial Internet sectors to provide effective solutions to enterprises. The organization currently has more than 2,000 members, and widely participates in industrial Internet-related events at home and abroad to provide intellectual support for industrial development. The successful plenary session has brought advanced ideas, industrial resources, and new momentum to the innovative growth of the industrial Internet.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZTE CORPORATION
03:31aZTE : SPN boosts industrial Internet
PU
01/07ZTE : helps Orange Spain launch 10 Gbps XGS-PON services
PU
01/06China’s Shenzhen City Posts Record Power Use in 2021
MT
01/03ZTE : passes 400 million unit milestone in CPE shipments
PU
01/03ZTE : helps Ningxia Cable TV Network build high-quality 5G transport network
PU
2021ZTE-Stick to Strategy and Strive for Breakthroughs to Advance into the Expansion Phase
AQ
2021ZTE : Stick to Strategy and Strive for Breakthroughs to Advance into the Expansion Phase
PU
2021ZTE : ranks first for PON ONT shipments and revenues in Q3 2021
PU
2021ZTE : rolls out the world's first 5G Messaging application
PU
2021ZTE : selected by China Telecom in core router centralized procurement 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZTE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 117 B 18 465 M 18 465 M
Net income 2021 7 234 M 1 137 M 1 137 M
Net cash 2021 15 997 M 2 515 M 2 515 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 149 B 23 493 M 23 485 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 73 709
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 34,08 CNY
Average target price 40,29 CNY
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zi Yang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Man Li Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION1.73%23 493
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-1.58%261 998
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-5.47%43 381
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-7.44%40 884
ERICSSON3.24%38 312
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-0.84%36 925