  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. ZTE Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
33.64 CNY   +3.44%
05:39aZTE Shares Advance After News of ChatGPT Support Plans -- Update
DJ
04:07aZTE Shares Advance After News of ChatGPT Support Plans
DJ
03/24Tengda Construction Lands 349 Million Yuan ZTE Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ZTE Shares Advance After News of ChatGPT Support Plans -- Update

04/07/2023 | 05:39am EDT
By Bingyan Wang


Shares of Chinese technology giant ZTE Corp. jumped after news that the company plans to launch a server that supports use of artificial-intelligence chatbot ChatGPT.

The Chinese tech company's Shenzhen-listed shares rose 10% Friday, outperforming a 0.9% gain in the city's benchmark index. ZTE's Hong Kong-listed shares weren't trading due to a holiday.

ZTE's chief executive on Thursday told investors the company plans to launch a GPU server that will support high-bandwidth ChatGPT by the end of the year, according to The Paper, a state-owned media agency run by the Shanghai United Media Group.

"We think it will lead to a new industrial revolution," Xu Ziyang said, according to the news report.

In response to a request for comment by Dow Jones, ZTE referred to a press release on its official WeChat account that said, among other things, that "a deep understanding of the application of large-scale GPT" will help it "provide the best AI server in the industry."

It also said: "The company's new generation of intelligent computing center infrastructure products will fully support large-scale model training and reasoning, including high-performance AI servers, high-performance switches and DPU."

The company didn't address plans for ChatGPT specifically but made note of the "recent popularity of AI applications" including ChatGPT and Baidu Inc.'s Ernie Bot.

ChatGPT hasn't yet been made available in China by OpenAI, the chatbot's Microsoft Corp.-backed creator, but some users in the country have been able to access it using virtual private networks.


Write to Bingyan Wang at bingyan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-23 0538ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. 0.32% 145 Delayed Quote.26.77%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.55% 291.6 Delayed Quote.21.57%
ZTE CORPORATION 3.44% 33.64 End-of-day quote.30.09%
Analyst Recommendations on ZTE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 138 B 20 079 M 20 079 M
Net income 2023 9 712 M 1 413 M 1 413 M
Net cash 2023 16 464 M 2 394 M 2 394 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 1,32%
Capitalization 150 B 21 819 M 21 819 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 74 811
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 33,64 CNY
Average target price 40,85 CNY
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zi Yang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Ying Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Xi Yu Wang EVP-Chief Technology Officer & CIO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION30.09%21 819
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.7.62%209 993
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.106.97%54 887
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.31.73%48 977
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.9.99%47 470
NOKIA OYJ3.98%27 411
