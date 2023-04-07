ZTE Shares Advance After News of ChatGPT Support Plans -- Update

By Bingyan Wang

Shares of Chinese technology giant ZTE Corp. jumped after news that the company plans to launch a server that supports use of artificial-intelligence chatbot ChatGPT.

The Chinese tech company's Shenzhen-listed shares rose 10% Friday, outperforming a 0.9% gain in the city's benchmark index. ZTE's Hong Kong-listed shares weren't trading due to a holiday.

ZTE's chief executive on Thursday told investors the company plans to launch a GPU server that will support high-bandwidth ChatGPT by the end of the year, according to The Paper, a state-owned media agency run by the Shanghai United Media Group.

"We think it will lead to a new industrial revolution," Xu Ziyang said, according to the news report.

In response to a request for comment by Dow Jones, ZTE referred to a press release on its official WeChat account that said, among other things, that "a deep understanding of the application of large-scale GPT" will help it "provide the best AI server in the industry."

It also said: "The company's new generation of intelligent computing center infrastructure products will fully support large-scale model training and reasoning, including high-performance AI servers, high-performance switches and DPU."

The company didn't address plans for ChatGPT specifically but made note of the "recent popularity of AI applications" including ChatGPT and Baidu Inc.'s Ernie Bot.

ChatGPT hasn't yet been made available in China by OpenAI, the chatbot's Microsoft Corp.-backed creator, but some users in the country have been able to access it using virtual private networks.

