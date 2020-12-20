Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ZTE : U.S. lawmakers to back $1.9 billion to replace telecom equipment from China's Huawei, ZTE - source

12/20/2020 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The U.S. flag and a smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustratio

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers are expected to endorse $1.9 billion (£1.42 billion) to fund a program to remove telecom network equipment that the U.S. government says poses national security risks as part of a year-end spending bill and COVID-19 bill, a source briefed on the matter said on Sunday.

Lawmakers are also expected to back $3.2 billion for an emergency broadband benefit for low-income Americans.

The Federal Communications Commission said in June it had formally designated China's Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp as threats, a declaration that bars U.S. firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.

Earlier this month, the FCC finalized rules that require carriers with ZTE or Huawei equipment to "rip and replace" that equipment but is awaiting funding from Congress.

Huawei said earlier this month it was disappointed in the FCC's decision "to force removal of our products from telecommunications networks. This overreach puts U.S. citizens at risk in the largely underserved rural areas - during a pandemic - when reliable communication is essential."

The bill "establishes a temporary, emergency broadband benefit program at the FCC to help low-income Americans, including those economically challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, get connected or remain connected to broadband," the source said.

The source also said the program will supply a $50 monthly subsidy to qualifying households "to help them afford broadband service and an internet-connected device."

The $7 billion COVID Relief Broadband Package also expands eligibility for the rip-and-replace reimbursement program to communications providers with 10 million subscribers or less but prioritizes reimbursement for providers with 2 million subscribers or less, the source said, citing a draft fact sheet.

The bill is expected to include $285 million for connecting minority communities and will establish an Office of Minority Broadband Initiatives at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

It will also offer funding to "support minority-serving education institutions, including when they partner with minority-owned businesses, to expand broadband capacity and use at the school and in the surrounding community."

It also includes about $250 million for additional FCC support for telehealth and $1 billion for a NTIA tribal broadband connectivity grant program.

There is a separate $300 million NTIA grant program to promote broadband expansion to underserved Americans, especially in rural areas, and $65 Million for better broadband maps.

That fully funds the FCC's development of new more accurate broadband availability maps to help the agency better target government funding for broadband deployment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Sonya Hepinstall)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY S.A.E. 1.41% 12.23 End-of-day quote.21.57%
ZTE CORPORATION 0.00% 32.81 End-of-day quote.-7.29%
All news about ZTE CORPORATION
05:00pZTE : U.S. lawmakers to back $1.9 billion to replace telecom equipment from Chin..
RE
11:49aTELECOM EGYPT E : U.S. lawmakers to back $1.9 billion to replace telecom equipme..
RE
12/18U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI
RE
12/18U.S. Blacklists China's Top Chip Maker, Escalating Tech Fight -- 2nd Update
DJ
12/18Sweden to resume 5G auctions despite Huawei legal challenge
RE
12/18U.S. Blacklists China's Top Chip Maker, Escalating Tech Fight -- Update
DJ
12/17MARKET CHATTER : Court Allows Sweden to Proceed with 5G Auction Excluding Huawei
MT
12/17ZTE : Huawei v. ZTE Revisited – German Automotive Patent Wars To Reshape S..
AQ
12/16Sweden court allows telecoms regulator to conduct 5G spectrum auctions
RE
12/16ZTE : and Omdia to hold 5G messaging webinar
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 101 B 15 481 M 15 481 M
Net income 2020 4 418 M 676 M 676 M
Net cash 2020 2 029 M 310 M 310 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,3x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 139 B 21 235 M 21 242 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 70 066
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 39,80 CNY
Last Close Price 32,81 CNY
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zi Yang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jun Feng Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION-7.29%21 235
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-6.55%192 007
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.29%41 491
ERICSSON AB21.26%39 916
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.5.66%28 863
NOKIA OYJ-1.50%22 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ