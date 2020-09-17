Log in
ZTE : U.S. regulator seeks comments on possible risks to power grid from Huawei, others

09/17/2020 | 04:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen on a communications device in London, Britain

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said on Thursday it is seeking comments on possible national security risks to the electric system from certain equipment and services providers. 

FERC, which regulates the nation's power grid, said it is seeking comments on reliability and security risks, and possible actions it should consider to address such risks.

"Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp have been identified as examples of such entities because they provide communication systems and other equipment and services that are critical to bulk electric system reliability," FERC said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has pushed governments around the world to stop using Huawei's 5G telecommunications equipment, arguing that the firm would convey data to the Chinese government for spying.

Huawei, founded in 1987 by a former engineer in China's People's Liberation Army, denies it spies for Beijing and says the United States is trying to smear it because Western firms are falling behind in 5G technology.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Financials
Sales 2020 103 B 15 178 M 15 178 M
Net income 2020 5 257 M 777 M 777 M
Net cash 2020 8 150 M 1 205 M 1 205 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
Yield 2020 0,98%
Capitalization 141 B 20 871 M 20 874 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 70 066
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 42,80 CNY
Last Close Price 33,38 CNY
Spread / Highest target 67,2%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jun Feng Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION-5.68%21 052
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-15.72%171 115
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.78%40 008
ERICSSON AB18.12%36 704
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-2.51%26 672
NOKIA OYJ7.01%23 513
