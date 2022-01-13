ZTE : Wins Two Project Management Awards from PMI China

13 January 2022, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that it has scooped two project management awards from the Project Management Institute (PMI) China. The company wins the PMO of the Year Award for the ZTE Engineering Services PMO (esPMO) and the Project Excellence Award for its P3 Project in Philippines at the PMI (China) Project Management Awards 2021.



The PMI (China) PMO of the Year Award

The PMI (China) Project Management Awards was launched in 2010 with a goal to stimulate the development of the best practices of Chinese corporations' project management, promote excellent enterprises and projects with successful experiences about project management. During the three months of evaluations, the assessment committee selected the participating corporations and conducted on-site inspections of the selected corporations.

The PMI (China) Project Management Award

ZTE has been voted the winner of the PMI (China) PMO of the Year Award for the second time since 2015 for the esPMO, which is aimed for the construction of the project management system for global network services and realizing "Three Ones".

The "Three Ones" are establishing one set of project management mechanism in line with the company's business development, building one project management system that satisfies the efficient operation of business and management, and building one professional and excellent project management team to become a leader in the field of network service project management in the communications industry.

With more than 30 years of exploration and practice, ZTE esPMO has formed a project management methodology adaptable to the businesses and a mature organization-level project governance mechanism. ZTE has also independently developed a single-project and organization-level project management digital system, Intelligent Engineering Project Management System (iEPMS), to realize real-time, collaborative, intelligent and visual project delivery process, while improving project management efficiency and supporting high-quality and efficient delivery of projects in the VUCA era.

In addition, ZTE esPMO has established the "813 Ability Model" for project managers based on comprehensive qualities, business capabilities and practical experience. With this model, a mature talent selection, breeding and retention mechanism can be built to create a high-quality project management team. The mature mechanism, efficient system, and excellent talents provide strong support for ZTE to guarantee the successful delivery of over 10,000 projects worldwide.

The Philippines P3 project is one of the most representative project practices of ZTE in the field of project management. Faced with various challenges and difficulties such as strict standards, complex services, and frequent disasters amid the pandemic within tight engineering schedule, the project team of ZTE started from scratch and spent 18 months working hard to have finally successfully completed the first phase of construction of all the sites, optical cables, and data centers.

The annual network deployment scale of the P3 project refreshed the local network construction record and the project also set the record for the fastest network commercial use in the Philippines. Based on the innovative practice of this project, ZTE has refined a set of management methods suitable for large-scale overseas turnkey network deployment projects, referred to as AMB (Ability, Method, and Business Continuity Management). The essence of AMB project management method is to focus on the key elements of a project like talent team, business, and risks.

Moving forward, ZTE will continue to be customer-concentric and fully promote the digital and intelligent construction of project management to provide efficient project management support for global network deployment, driving the digital economy and winning together in the digital era.