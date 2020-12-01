ZTE : and China Telecom complete the remote acceptance test of the world's largest ROADM all-optical backbone network

Release Date：2020-12-01 Author：ZTE Click：1

01 December 2020, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it has partnered with China Telecom to complete the acceptance test of the world's largest ROADM all-optical backbone network through live streaming.

ZTE has passed 15 mandatory test items and 14 additional ones in the test. It turns out that the industry-leading indexes of 100% recovery rate for a single fiber cut and 97% recovery rate for multiple fiber cuts have proven the stability and reliability of the high-quality optical network.

In 2019, ZTE won the bid for the world's largest intelligent all-optical ROADM network . The project spans 15 provinces in Northwest China, featuring complex natural and geographical conditions.

In the construction, ZTE has adopted the industry-leading all-optical cross-connection technology with a 96-wavelength system, thereby effectively improving service platform transport capability. Moreover, ZTE's flexible bandwidth adjustment has also laid solid foundation for smooth network expansion in the future.

In order to ensure transport experiences over a long distance, ZTE's unique Flex Shaping algorithm has supported the network to optimize the balance of bandwidth resources and transport capabilities.

In addition, the visualization of resources and latency based on the intelligent management platform has provided customers with a flexible, dynamic, intelligent and efficient network.

Meanwhile, ZTE has provided 'dynamic rerouting' recovery, enabling the recovery against multiple fiber cuts and increasing network stability. Therefore, the network can address the service requirements of 5G, big videos, DC private lines and high-value financial private lines for large bandwidth, low latency, and high reliability.

To date, ZTE's optical transport products have been deployed in more than 600 100G/beyond-100G OTN networks around the world.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.