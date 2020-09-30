Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZTE : and China Unicom achieve large-scale commercial deployments of 3G/4G/5G tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution SuperDSS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 04:20am EDT

Release Date：2020-09-30 Author：ZTE Click：1

30 September 2020, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has achieved large-scale commercial deployments of 3G/4G/5G tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution SuperDSS, along with the Henan branch of China Unicom.
SuperDSS, featuring a 5G evolution networking design, aims to help China Unicom build a lean multi-mode multi-service network that supports 5G from the beginning while protecting the operator's legacy investment. In the process of network evolution, 3G/4G/5G traffic-based dynamic spectrum sharing can be simply realized through software upgrade, without additional operation and maintenance, thereby maximizing spectrum utilization and ensuring traditional voice services.
After the introduction of SuperDSS into China Unicom 2.1GHz spectrum, 3G/4G/5G dynamic sharing has been implemented on 20MHz bandwidth, with 3G bandwidth adjusted on demand, which guarantees 3G voice experience while more spectrum resources can be provided for 4G and 5G users, bringing better service experience. The existing FDD equipment can support SuperDSS through software upgrade without hardware replacement. In case of high UMTS traffic load, the UMTS bandwidth increases while the number of available LTE and NR resources decreases, and vice versa. Compared with 15MHz DSS solution, new SuperDSS solution does not affect existing 3G and 4G services while the 4G throughput can be increased by 35% at most and the 5G peak rate reaches up to 140Mbps, while the UMTS MOS keeps stable without any impact on voice service experience.
China Unicom and ZTE have been cooperating for a long time to explore the feasibility of spectrum sharing solution at different stages of network development. ZTE has always been committed to providing operators with more options, simplifying network O&M, helping operators improve user experience and brand competitiveness, maximizing FDD spectrum values and existing equipment operation benefits.
Moving forward, ZTE will continue working with China Unicom to explore the application of new 5G technologies and functions in commercial networks, including RAN-sharing, macro-micro coordination, indoor coverage, AI power-saving, and O&M solutions, so as to further improve network quality, reduce energy consumption, and build multi-mode superb networks to provide users with better network services.
ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 08:19:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ZTE CORPORATION
04:20aZTE : and China Unicom achieve large-scale commercial deployments of 3G/4G/5G tr..
PU
09/29U.S. renews pressure on Europe to ditch Huawei in new networks
RE
09/29ZTE : launches industry's first 5G NR broadcast service
PU
09/24Samsung signs up Verizon as first customer for indoor 5G gear
RE
09/24Samsung signs up Verizon as first customer for indoor 5G gear
RE
09/23CHINA'S NATIONAL SECURITY AND CARBON : John Kemp
RE
09/23CHINA'S NATIONAL SECURITY AND CARBON : John Kemp
RE
09/22ZTE : and China Mobile announce industry's first 5G smart transportation demonst..
AQ
09/17ZTE : U.S. regulator seeks comments on possible risks to power grid from Huawei,..
RE
09/17China-backed telecom firm says won't spy on Philippines
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 102 B 15 055 M 15 055 M
Net income 2020 5 225 M 768 M 768 M
Net cash 2020 6 687 M 983 M 983 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,3x
Yield 2020 1,00%
Capitalization 139 B 20 361 M 20 394 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 70 066
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 42,50 CNY
Last Close Price 32,91 CNY
Spread / Highest target 69,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zi Yang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jun Feng Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION-7.01%20 361
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-18.56%165 654
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.78%38 745
ERICSSON AB19.05%35 840
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-2.17%26 594
NOKIA OYJ0.49%21 727
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group